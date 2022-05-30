Blackburn Rovers weighing up managerial move for 50-year-old

Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers are seriously considering appointing Everton coach Duncan Ferguson as their new manager, according to ESPN journalist Adam Brown.

The Lancashire side are currently on the prowl for a new manager following the departure of Tony Mowbray on the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, with the club currently in the interviewing phase as they look to conduct a thorough search for a new boss.

Just missing out on the play-offs following their collapse in the latter stages of last term, they will be looking for a new man to take them into the promotion mix once again and keep them there.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Blackburn Rovers fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2021/22? 7th 8th 9th 10th

However, they will have a difficult task in doing so with Joe Rothwell already confirmed to be leaving Ewood Park in the summer, a real sucker blow considering he recorded three goals and 10 assists during 2021/22.

With Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe also out of contract, whoever comes in faces a difficult challenge in achieving another promising finish at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, with Gareth Ainsworth, Carlos Carvalhal, Daniel Farke and Chris Hughton all being linked with the top job.

Ferguson, who decided to remain at Goodison Park when Frank Lampard was appointed manager despite seeing the Chelsea legend bring his own coaches in, may finally seal his Goodison Park departure if this update is anything to go by.

He is now reported to be under serious consideration, with journalist Brown adding that the 50-year-old is prepared to leave Merseyside.

The Verdict:

This would be quite a gamble considering Ferguson hasn’t been in a permanent head coach role – and would be learning on the job if he was to take up this post at Ewood Park so this may not be the best appointment on paper.

Carvalhal, Farke and Hughton all have a wealth of experience and may be better candidates – but it could be argued that the 50-year-old will have plenty of fresh ideas and enthusiasm to bring to the table in Lancashire.

He does have the experience of coaching the Toffees’ youth team though and considering how young Rovers’ team is, that could potentially come in handy with Ferguson able to mould these youngsters into his way of playing.

Still, it would be a risk and considering how long Mowbray was at the helm, they need a calm and experienced head who can come in and continue that stability, giving Rovers the best chance of pushing for the top flight.

Someone like Mark Warburton could help to continue Mowbray’s work after seeing him shore things up at Queens Park Rangers – and there are other candidates that may be better than the Everton coach at this point.