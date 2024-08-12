Highlights Blackburn Rovers eye Gustavo Puerta from Leverkusen.

Puerta could provide midfield depth at Ewood Park.

Signing the 21-year-old might be a smart move for Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Gustavo Puerta from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

That's according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, who says that a decision over the midfielder's future is not far away from being made.

Puerta joined Leverkusen back in January 2023, when he signed from Bogota in his native Colombia.

He then spent the second-half of the 2022/23 season on loan in the German second-tier with FC Nurnberg, although he failed to make an appearance for the club.

Last season, the 21-year-old made ten appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen, as they completed the domestic German season unbeaten, and reached the final of the Europa League.

Gustavo Puerta 2023/24 Bundesliga stats for Bayer Leverkusen - from SofaScore Appearances 7 Stars 0 Pass Success Rate 95% Tackles per Game 0.7 Dribble Success Rate 100% Duel Success Rate 67%

Now, however, it seems as though Puerta could be on the move this summer, with Ewood Park now a potential destination.

Blackburn keen on Leverkusen midfielder

As per this latest update, Blackburn are keen on a deal to sign Puerta this summer, as they look to strengthen the squad available to John Eustace this season.

It is claimed that the Lancashire outfit have "entered the bidding" for the former Colombia Under 20 international, along with Greek top-flight side PAOK.

Puerta's future is expected to be decided in the next few days, and it is thought the main priority for the player himself is game time.

As things stand, there are still four years remaining on the midfielder's contract with Leverkusen, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2027/28 season.

That, of course, gives the German champions plenty of control when it comes to Puerta's future this summer.

Already this summer, Blackburn have made four new senior signings, with Yuki Ohashi, Makhtar Gueye, Andreas Weimann and Danny Batth completing permanent moves to the club.

Eustace's side started the campaign in excellent fashion with a 4-2 win over Derby County at Ewood Park on Friday night.

They are next in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Stockport County in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

That is followed by a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in their second Championship game of the campaign at the weekend.

Gustavo Puerta could be a good addition at Ewood Park

It does feel as though the signing of Puerta has the potential to be a good one to make for Blackburn if they can get it done.

They have already lost one midfielder this summer, with Jake Garrett heading out on loan to Bristol Rovers.

Meanwhile, there has also been speculation around the futures of Lewis Travis and John Buckley, so signing Puerta would provide some potentially important depth in midfield.

Related QPR and PAOK Salonika in transfer hunt for Blackburn Rovers attacker Blackburn Rovers winger Arnor Sigurdsson is attracting transfer interest from England and also in Europe

Given he has just played a part in such a successful season for Bayer Leverkusen, you also get the feeling he has the pedigree needed to do a job in the Championship.

Indeed, his combative nature would seem well-suited to doing a similar sort of job for the club as Garrett or Travis in the coming campaign.

With that in mind, it does seem as though the signing of Puerta is one that is well worth trying to complete for Blackburn Rovers.