Carlos Corberán may opt to shake things up as his side looks to leave last season’s drama behind them.

West Bromwich Albion get their season underway as they take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 5th August.

It was a season of mixed emotions for the Baggies last season with the lows certainly outweighing the highs at several points throughout the campaign.

A team staring relegation in the face under Steve Bruce, the arrival of the Spanish boss provided a much-needed new lease of life. A heroic effort saw his side keep their play-off hopes alive until the final day, where results elsewhere and a 3-2 defeat to Swansea City condemned the Black Country outfit to another season in the Championship.

Preparations for the 2023/24 campaign, meanwhile, are well underway and Albion have looked to balance the books and cut wage expenditure with several senior members of the squad departing or already gone.

Coming the other way, just one new name has been added to the ranks, Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento joining on a season-long loan.

Nevertheless, Corberán will have his work cut out for him as he considers his opening day starting eleven.

Who will occupy the centre back slots?

While quality depth is a major talking point for West Brom, they are certainly not shy for numbers when it comes to the heart of the defence.

Despite the departure of captain Dara O’Shea, Albion currently possess six players who can competently operate the centre-back roles, albeit one of which, Martin Kelly, is ruled out for the foreseeable future.

The longest-serving member of the defence in Kyle Bartley was one of the first names on the team sheet when Corberán arrived in October prior to his injury, the former Arsenal man a towering presence in the opposition box with winning goals against Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City - leaving him likely to take his place from the get-go.

Elsewhere, Semi Ajayi saw his minutes diminish at the back end of last season with the former Huddersfield boss opting for the experienced Erik Pieters to take up the left centre-back role but at 34 is unlikely to be seen as a regular this campaign.

This leaves the returning loanees Cédric Kipré and Caleb Taylor, the latter garnering rave reviews from his previous club Cheltenham Town with his inclusion in numerous preseason outings an encouraging sign.

The 20-year-old will be hoping this will be his breakthrough season with his parent club as Albion look unlikely to bolster their defensive line due to financial restrictions and number of bodies already at that club.

Another tall centre-half, playing alongside the experienced Bartley could prove crucial to his development, however, it would not be a shock to see Corberán reunite the old partnership with Ajayi taking up O’Shea’s role. His pace proves to be a notable factor at times, offering Albion some respite within the high line despite question marks over his defensive abilities.

Who starts in midfield?

The duo of Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuşlu had become second nature over the course of last season but the return of Alex Mowatt throws a spanner into the works. The 28-year-old is back at The Hawthorns after heading out on loan to promotion-chasing Middlesbrough for the duration of the 2022/23 season.

While the number of starts were few and far between, Mowatt amassed just less than 30 Championship appearances while starting both of the play-off meetings against Coventry City.

A creative outlet from deep, question marks circle around his involvement with concerns regarding Molumby’s fitness for the season opener. The Irish international did not feature in West Brom’s final pre-season outing against Bolton Wanderers as a precautionary measure according to the West Brom boss, as reported by Joe Chapman of the Birmingham Mail.

Corberán said: “He is totally different, he is feeling a little bit tight in the back of the knee, there is no injury but there is no risk when you don't involve the player.”

As such, Mowatt may be handed the chance to impress after being a regular in pre-season and a chance to build a partnership with Yokuşlu behind the frontline. Plus, with funds tight at The Hawthorns, the former Barnsley star could be a welcome re-addition into the setup and provide a chance for Corberán to rotate the midfield options over the course of a 46-game campaign.