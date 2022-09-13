Blackburn Rovers vs Watford: EFL pundit shares score prediction

Blackburn Rovers will be striving to regain a spot in the Championship play-offs this evening when they welcome Watford to Ewood Park.

Rovers, who sit seventh after having picked up 12 points from their opening eight games, have actually lost four of their last five league matches.

Tonight’s visitors will be hoping that they can mount an automatic promotion push as the season progresses, with the Hornets currently sitting in sixth spot.

It was a summer of change at Vicarage Road, and whilst that means it could take a while for some to adapt, the fact they have kept hold of the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro will provide Watford fans with optimism about what this season could possibly hold.

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Watford moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 Formed in 1881 Real Fake

Sharing his score prediction on his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Hornets will take another step in the right direction and win this game 2-1.

The verdict

It has been a rather mad start to the Jon Dahl Tomasson era, and despite Rovers sitting narrowly outside the play-offs, they have still lost 50% of their league matches thus far.

Of course, the Blackburn boss is adapting to what is a completely new challenge for him, with this test against Watford a big one.

The Hornets still possess lots of higher-level quality within the squad, with Rob Edwards seemingly starting to get his ideas across.

It would be no surprise to see the Hertfordshire club victorious in this one, that is despite the Hornets not winning away from home yet.