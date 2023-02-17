Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City: Sky Sports pundit provides score prediction

Blackburn Rovers host Swansea City tomorrow afternoon and will be hoping to inflict pressure on the Championship’s current top six.

Rovers currently sit a point off Watford in sixth position, and amazingly, after drawing no games in their first 27 matches of the campaign, they have now drawn their last four.

As for the Swans, they remain in the hunt for a play-off spot and sit 12th in the second tier standings, ending a three-game winless run during the week with a 2-1 victory against Blackburn.

The Lancashire club have proven to be quite strong on home soil against teams in the top half of the table thus far, winning four of their five games at Ewood Park versus teams in the top 12.

Sharing his score prediction ahead of tomorrow’s clash at Blackburn, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that the hosts will run out as 2-1 winners.

The verdict

It has been a strange season for Rovers thus far who have lost more games than Rotherham United in 20th and only the top three have won more games than Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

They have managed to pick up impressive points away at West Brom and Watford in their last two fixtures and that will give them confidence upon returning to Ewood Park tomorrow.

As for the Swans, they have managed just one away victory in their last 10 Championship trips, although they have secured impressive wins on the road against the likes of West Brom, Sunderland and Watford.

It would be no surprise to see Blackburn edge this one but it should be a competitive fixture between two teams who will believe they can bolster their play-off chances at Ewood Park.