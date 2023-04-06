Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City will both be determined to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they meet at Ewood Park.

Rovers suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Birmingham City last weekend.

Former Blackburn loanee Reda Khadra scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the second-half of this fixture as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

Despite this defeat, the two teams directly below Rovers (Norwich and Coventry City) failed to make up any ground in the race for a play-off place as they were also beaten on their respective returns to Championship action.

Blackburn will move seven points clear of the Canaries if they claim a victory in front of their supporters on Friday.

As for Norwich, they will be hoping to close the gap to Rovers and Millwall who have both amassed 61 points in the Championship this season.

The Canaries were beaten by Sheffield United at Carrow Road last weekend as James McAtee netted the winner for Paul Heckingbottom's side in the 62nd minute.

With seven matches left to play, Norwich simply have to embark on a winning run in order to have a chance of extending their season past the 46-game mark in May.

What is David Prutton's prediction for Blackburn Rovers' clash with Norwich City?

Ahead of the meeting between Blackburn and Norwich, EFL expert David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes this game will end in a 2-2 draw.

Will Prutton's prediction turn out to be correct?

Although it is fair to say that neither side will be particularly content with a draw, it would not be at all surprising if this game does turn out to be a high-scoring affair.

Norwich have managed to find the back of the net in six of their last seven league games while Blackburn have only drawn one blank in their last nine matches at this level.

Providing that the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz, Tyrhys Dolan, Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent are all firing on all cylinders, it could indeed be a thriller at Ewood Park.

A victory for Blackburn or Norwich in this particular fixture could provide some much-needed momentum heading into what is set to be a hectic schedule between now and the end of the term.

Rovers are set to play seven games this month while David Wagner's side will participate in six matches over this period.