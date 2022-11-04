Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town: EFL pundit provides score prediction

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to continue their momentum when Huddersfield Town visit Ewood Park this weekend, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side currently second in the Championship standings.

Amazingly, Rovers are yet to draw this campaign, meaning that despite their eight losses in 19 second-tier fixtures, they have still managed to accumulate a healthy 33 points.

As for the Terriers, whilst they have displayed glimpses of positivity under new boss Mark Fotheringham, they sit bottom of the Championship pile.

Huddersfield have managed a mere two points on their travels thus far, outlining a clear issue that the Terriers boss will need to address as the season progresses.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton expects Rovers to strengthen their stance as promotion candidates and win this game 2-0.

The verdict

It has been a strange start to the season for Rovers, with eight losses in 19 matches not usually associated with a team thriving in the standings as they are.

It was a defeat for Rovers last time out, however, before that, it was four straight victories and they will now be hoping that Tuesday evening’s defeat at Coventry City was just a slight dent rather than a sign of things to come.

Blackburn have been fantastic on home soil thus far this season, returning 21 points from nine games at Ewood Park.

Huddersfield now sit five points adrift of Championship safety, and whilst they certainly have the tools to get themselves out of the situation they are currently in.