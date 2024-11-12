This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have endured a mixed start to the 2024/25 season, as John Eustace's side have won just one of their last five Championship games despite an impressive opening few weeks.

The summer transfer window brought about some big changes to the playing squad at Ewood Park, with key players such as Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher depart, whilst the likes of Todd Cantwell, Lewis Baker and Yuki Ohashi all joined the club.

It can be expected that Blackburn will look to strengthen further when the January transfer window arrives, but the outcome of a crucial and long-awaited court case involving the club's owners, the Venky's, could determine how Rovers approach it.

It's this that is the one major concern that our Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Toby Wilding, has in regard to the upcoming winter window for Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers' Venky concerns

Wilding said: "For me, it probably comes down to investment. Obviously, there have been plenty of court cases in recent times that have been pushed back or delayed in India, that have seemingly limited what Venky's will put into the club.

"That does look as though it has impacted Blackburn at times in recent transfer windows. Certainly, as Eustace has said recently, this is still a squad that is a work in progress.

"So there will need to be some signings coming over the January window. I think the question for me is, what impact could this court case - and that is coming up - have on that?

"As I say, the fact that there hasn't been perhaps a definitive decision has maybe seen funds limited in recent transfer windows, which has not helped at times.

"So hopefully that will clear up, and Venky's will be able and willing to put the money in that is needed to make the one or two signings that are needed.

"But if the uncertainty remains about the court case, then it may well come down to what money can be reinvested from other sales, and how much of that Venky's are willing to use on players rather than keeping the club going in the interim period while that uncertainty remains over the court cases in India.

"So, I think that's the big worry for me. How much Venky's will be able to put into the club, and whether they will do that for signings in January."

Rovers need resolution to Venky's court case

Having been delayed multiple times, Venky's court case with the Indian government has served as a looming cloud of uncertainty and instability over Ewood Park for too long, and Blackburn Rovers Football Club now needs it to reach a conclusion.

Rovers have been under financial scrutiny for an extended period of time as a result of investigations by the Indian government into Venky's parent company.

Part of the implications of this for Blackburn as far as transfers are concerned - as confirmed by Rovers Chief Executive Steve Waggot in August -, is that every pound of funding spent must be matched with a personal guarantee, meaning it essentially cost the club's owners double.

It's the removal of this guarantee that will no doubt be a high priority during the court case, as it would free up more funds for the club to invest in the playing squad.

Blackburn Rovers' league finishes during Venky's reign Season Division Position 2010-11 Premier League 15th 2011-12 Premier League 19th (relegated) 2012-13 Championship 17th 2013-14 Championship 8th 2014-15 Championship 9th 2015-16 Championship 15th 2016-17 Championship 22nd (relegated) 2017-18 League One 2nd (promoted) 2018-19 Championship 15th 2019-20 Championship 11th 2020-21 Championship 15th 2021-22 Championship 8th 2022-23 Championship 7th 2023-24 Championship 19th

However, after three delays to the hearing date in 2024, the Court of Delhi is set to hear the case on Wednesday 13 November, as Blackburn supporters hope they finally see a resolution to this ongoing saga.

Should they get the outcome they desire, and the owners no longer need to guarantee every pound of a transfer with another, then Rovers would be free to open the cheque book up in January should they so wish.

Even if that isn't to be their approach, just removing this overhanging cloud of uncertainty over the club would be of great relief to everyone connected with Blackburn Rovers.