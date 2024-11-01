This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It is certain to be an interesting January window for Blackburn Rovers, who will be looking to add to a growing squad under John Eustace despite a few implications.

John Eustace has so far done a brilliant job with Rovers, leaving them in the play-offs at this current time, and with January on the horizon, talks will be needed about where the Lancashire side need to improve.

Not only has he brought in results, but Eustace has also done well with handling the club whilst the off-field situation regarding the Venky's financial disputes gets resolved.

Back in 2023, Blackburn's India-based owners, the Venky's, were advised by the Indian government to reduce overseas investment, which ultimately impacted Rovers by cutting their budget last season by 20%.

However, the Venky's have been adamant that they are committed to funding the club despite the off-field issues. Their court case is finally arising in mid-November after three push-backs have already delayed the process of coming to a resolution.

The likelihood seems like it will get resolved judging by the owners' lack of concern, but it will be in the back of Blackburn's mind about how they approach this coming window.

If everything works out, Rovers could have the opportunity to invest to potentially heighten their chances of a play-off finish.

Blackburn Rovers backed to back Eustace in January

FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Toby Wilding, has debated whether the Venky's will back the club this window or if they will take a modest approach.

"I would like to think there will be backing for John Eustace. When you look at the funds that came in over the course of this year, particularly with Adam Wharton and Sammie Szmodics, in comparison to player purchases in the summer, there should still be some money left to spend.

"Obviously, Eustace has said recently the squad is still a work in progress, and he would like to add more in January. I think back to when he was making this sort of noise in the summer, he was ultimately backed in the window in terms of what he got with the signings.

"I'd like to think there will be a similar result in January, and I think as well, by that point, hopefully, surrounding the court case in India involving the Venky's will have been resolved, so that potential will perhaps add a few more funds to the club which might also be spent in January.

"I don't expect anything over the top, because that is not the way Blackburn seem to do things in the window. I would like to think there is a need for signings, and this money will be spent on new players."

Venky's backing could increase play-off bid

The overall consensus is showing that Blackburn are over-achieving this season so far. Many thought they'd struggle, but Eustace has done an excellent job in creating a structure in the squad, and has his impressive record at Ewood Park to thank.

Blackburn's last five home games in the Championship Opponent Result West Brom 0-0 Swansea City 1-0 QPR 2-0 Bristol City 3-0 Oxford United 2-1

There haven't exactly been standout signings in the summer, but the likes of Mahktar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi have shown their ability in instances, but Rovers could do with more to continue on their trajectory.

A few more additions, whether it is squad options or competition for starting places, could be healthy for Eustace's side. A possible suggestion for Eustace could be looking towards the top end of the pitch, with Rovers having missed the 10th most big chances this season, with 15. That could end up proving a vital hit to their play-off bid, having someone putting away half those chances would make an enormous difference.

If off-field issues are resolved with the Venky's there shouldn't be any reason why Blackburn can't push on once more.

The table paints a pretty picture now and Eustace will be hoping it continues heading into 2025. If everything settles down around him, and he fuels the belief that the play-offs are a possibility, he should be backed.