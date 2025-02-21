This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are still searching for a new manager after former boss John Eustace traded the Lancashire club's play-off challenge to join Derby County in their bid to obtain Championship survival.

Eustace's Ewood Park exit came amid a report from BBC Sport's Simon Stone that the 45-year-old did not feel backed by Rovers owners, The Venky's.

Somewhat surprisingly, Rovers have won both of their games under the stewardship of caretaker boss David Lowe, defeating both West Bromwich Albion and Plymouth Argyle 2-0.

Former Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil had previously been linked with the Ewood Park vacancy, but TalkSport's Alex Crook subsequently revealed that the Englishman was not in contention for the role.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, two of the latest names to enter the frame to replace Eustace at Blackburn are former West Brom boss Valerien Ismael, and ex-Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders.

Blackburn fan pundit would prefer Ismael appointment to Lijnders

Following the reports that both Ismael and Lijnders are in the frame to become the new Rovers manager, Football League World asked our Blackburn fan pundit, Simon Middlehurst, if he would take either boss as Eustace's replacement and which he would prefer.

Simon told FLW: "It's been a bit of a weird week because there's been names that have been put forward, and names that we thought were put forward that didn't even make the final cut.

"So, it's been a very, very strange week.

"Just the usual kind of circus within Blackburn.

"Valerien Ismael would be a very interesting one.

"He did really well with Barnsley, got them in a position (Championship play-offs) that they did get into.

"I didn't think he was treated very well at West Brom, but then again, at the time, West Brom were going through quite a lot of managers anyway.

"And Watford, let's be honest, everyone gets sacked from Watford.

"He would be a good one.

"I think he's got the experience.

"He's also worked with Callum Brittain and a couple of the other players previously as well before, so I think that would be a good one.

"Pep Lijnders, very, very weird one.

"Hasn't really got much experience as a manager (or) head coach himself.

"However, he does have the experience of working under probably one of the best head coaches of his time (Jurgen Klopp).

"Looking at what he did with Liverpool was absolutely amazing.

"Also, as well, if he did come, I fully expect that there would be some links there with Liverpool.

"We've had a few players here in the past from Liverpool that have done really well.

"Owen Beck this season, Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton was obviously another one as well that we had two years ago.

"So, that would be an interesting one, but at the minute I think Ismael would probably get the nod from me just because of his experience of being a head coach, and his experience in the EFL as well, in the Championship."

Blackburn should opt for Ismael over Lijnders

Former Liverpool assistant Lijnders should be given a great deal of respect for the fact that he was the Reds' assistant manager from 2018-2024 and helped them win a Champions League title, the Premier League, two EFL Cups and an FA Cup.

The Dutchman could well have the potential to become a successful manager in his own right, not least because he will have learned his trade from the legendary Klopp.

However, as alluded to by our Blackburn fan pundit Simon, Rovers would be better off appointing Ismael due to the fact that he already boasts Championship experience.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn 33 8 51 6 West Brom 33 11 48 7 Coventry 33 3 47 8 Bristol City 33 4 46

With just 13 games left to play in the second tier season, the Lancashire club sit fifth in the table and have every chance of landing a play-off spot, if they make the correct managerial appointment.

Ismael's record suggests he could be the right man for the job, given the fact that he led Barnsley to the Championship top-six back in 2021.