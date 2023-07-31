The 2023-24 Championship season begins this weekend, and two clubs who are struggling with off-field issues meet at Ewood Park as Blackburn Rovers take on West Bromwich Albion.

Rovers narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season after being in and around the top six for the majority of the campaign, and they have since lost talisman Ben Brereton Diaz to Villarreal.

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is cutting a frustrated figure right now though as reports suggest that Rovers will not be adding to their three new signings this summer unless a player of significant value is sold due to current restrictions on the Venkys' investment from India.

West Brom meanwhile are without their parachute payments having finished outside of the play-offs themselves, and head coach Carlos Corberan has found it tough to add to his squad with an absent owner in Guochuan Lai not providing funds.

Jeremy Sarmiento has arrived recently from Brighton on loan but that is as good as it has gotten for the Baggies boss, although there could be light at the end of the tunnel as French businessman Fred Chesnais has been linked with a £60 million takeover in the last week.

Latest Blackburn Rovers and West Brom team news

Rovers are suffering somewhat of an injury crisis in attack - something which is not helped by their apparent transfer restrictions in which they cannot sign anyone unless there is a significant sale.

Tomasson will have a lack of bodies to call upon this weekend, with striker Sam Gallagher being one of those.

Gallagher, who has been linked with both Stoke City and Coventry this summer, picked up a knock in training and Tomasson does not think that the 27-year-old will return until the second weekend of Championship action.

He joins summer signing Arnor Sigurdsson on the sidelines, with Rovers fans having to wait longer to see the Iceland international in competitive action.

Sigurdsson injured his groin during Blackburn's overseas pre-season training camp and as of a couple of weeks ago, he was ruled out of action for six to eight weeks, leaving Rovers light out wide.

And with another acquisition in Niall Ennis not being 100 per cent fit still, it would have been a blow for Tomasson to see striker Jack Vale sidelined as well for two months with a hamstring problem.

As for West Brom, they will of course be missing USA international striker Daryl Dike, who underwent achilles surgery in April after rupturing it against Stoke City - his comeback isn't expected until the back end of 2023.

New signing Jeremy Sarmiento may not be fit enough to start at Ewood Park having just recovered from injury himself, whilst Jayson Molumby missed the Baggies' final pre-season friendly of the summer against Bolton with a knock.

Is Blackburn Rovers v West Brom on TV or being live streamed?

Blackburn against West Brom will not be on television or streamed in the United Kingdom due to the fact that it is a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday afternoon.

However, for overseas viewers it will likely be available on both clubs' respective online services for around £10.

Blackburn Rovers v West Brom ticket information

Blackburn have placed this match as a category B fixture, meaning that the cheapest price of an adult ticket for home fans is £25.

Juniors between the ages of 12 and 17 can attend for as little as £10 - West Brom fans meanwhile can still pick their tickets up as they have not yet sold out their allocation of 2,948 - which is an initial allocation.

Adult tickets cost £25 whilst Albion fans between the ages of 18 and 23 can attend for £15 with tickets now on general sale.