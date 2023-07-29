After a promising start to the summer transfer window with three new additions, things have gone somewhat awry for Blackburn Rovers.

Niall Ennis, Arnor Sigurdsson and Sondre Tronstad were all added to Jon Dahl Tomasson's squad, but then complications began as reports in the national press claimed that the Dane was unhappy as a 'freeze' was put on anymore new signings due to changes in the budget.

It is now thought that Rovers cannot acquire any more players until a significant enough sale goes through for one of their first-team players, and this could all mean that by the start of the 2023-24 season next weekend their squad is significantly weaker than it was last season.

Their first match of the season - on August 5 against West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park - is quickly on the horizon, so let's look at two dilemmas that could be in Tomasson's mind ahead of the visit of Carlos Corberan's Baggies.

2 Pickering or Brittain at left-back?

In the second half of last season, despite being made available for loan ahead of the January transfer window, Joe Rankin-Costello well and truly cemented his spot as Tomasson's first-choice right-back in his system.

Rankin-Costello has endured a rough few years with injuries, but the academy graduate seems to have gotten over them and he scored twice and assisted another three goals in his extended run in the side.

He usurped Callum Brittain from the starting 11 following his seven-figure move from Barnsley last summer, but he found himself at times on the other side of the the pitch at left-back if he wasn't being kept on the bench.

With first-choice left-back Harry Pickering not being fully-fit in pre-season though and missing a few matches, it gives Tomasson a decision to make next weekend - does he go with Brittain who will be fully match fit or does he go with Pickering, who could still be recovering and may not be ready for 90 minutes against a side with tricky wingers to defend against?

1 Tronstad or Wharton in midfield?

An area that was boosted early on in the transfer window before chaos ensued was that of central midfield, where Norway international Sondre Tronstad arrived from Vitesse Arnhem on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old will end up slotting into a midfield two at Ewood Park, but it's just a case of where and when Tomasson decides to give him starts.

Theoretically it could be alongside captain Lewis Travis on the opening day of the season, and you'd expect him to still be at the club then despite transfer interest from Luton Town and Millwall in recent weeks.

The main threat to that pairing taking to the field though is Adam Wharton, with the talented teenager one of the brightest prospects in the entire EFL.

Wharton hasn't been fit for much of pre-season though and if he had been fully-fit from the very start, then you'd assume he would line up next to Travis in the middle of the park.

It's certainly a risk though to throw Wharton in from the very start against West Brom, and that is why Tomasson must deliberate whether or not to ease him back into competitive action after missing some matches in pre-season.