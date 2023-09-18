Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland will both be looking to continue encouraging starts to the season on Wednesday night when they go head-to-head at Ewood Park.

After wins over Middlesbrough and QPR respectively at the weekend, both sides have taken ten points from their opening six league games of the Championship campaign.

As a result, they now go into this one with Sunderland seventh and Blackburn eighth in the current standings, the Black Cats ahead of their hosts for this one on goal difference.

Along with being a potentially important early meeting in the race for a top six spot, this game will also see the likes of head coach Tony Mowbray, and Bradley Dack, return to their former club with the visitors.

That will no doubt add further incentive for both sides, in what ought to be an entertaining game, given the open style of play both have employed so far this season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at all the big questions that might be asked about this meeting between Blackburn and Sunderland.

What is the team news for Blackburn v Sunderland?

Speaking last week, Jon Dahl Tomasson revealed that Niall Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson are still a couple of weeks away from returning after injury, meaning the duo of attacking summer signings look set to miss out on this one.

Rovers also picked up two news concerns in the win over Middlesbrough on Saturday, with midfielder Lewis Travis and striker Sam Gallagher forced off in the second half of that win with ankle and calf issues respectively.

Tomasson is hopeful the pair will be able to feature against Sunderland but is still waiting for confirmation on that as things stand.

As for Sunderland, former Blackburn midfielder Corry Evans is still one of a number of long-term absentees the club are dealing with, as he makes his recovery from an ACL injury suffered back in January, while Jay Matete also looks set to be out for some time.

Aji Alese and Eliezer Mayenda are both nearing full fitness but look unlikely to be fit for this one, while Timothee Pembele is working on a personal fitness program, as he recovers from a long-term injury issue, so will not feature here.

Elsewhere, Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack both missed the win at QPR over the weekend and while Mowbray expects the latter to be in contention to face his old club, Cirkin is apparently at least two weeks away from a return to action. Midfielder Pierre Ekwah, who was forced off against QPR, could also be fit to play against Blackburn.

Are tickets still available for Blackburn v Sunderland?

Tickets remain on sale for both sets of fans for Wednesday night's game between the two sides.

There are seats available in the Blackburn End, Jack Walker Stand, and Riverside Stand for home supporters, while Sunderland fans - who have been allocated 3,969 tickets - will be housed in the Bryan Douglas Daren End.

Prices start from £25 for adults, £20 for over 65s, £15 for 18-23s, £10 for 12-17s, and £7 for Under 12s.

Blackburn v Sunderland: Will it be on TV? Is there a live stream?

While it will not be shown on the main channels, the game will be streamed via the red button on Sky Sports Football.

Highlights of the match will also be shown on the Football League round-up show on ITV4 from 11:30pm on Wednesday night.

A live stream will be available through Sky Sports as well as the respective club sites.

Blackburn v Sunderland: What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 20th September, with team news due to be released at 6:45pm that evening.