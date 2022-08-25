Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to put an end to their current losing run on Saturday.

What looked like a routine fixture at home to Stoke City has now been given even further significance following Thursday morning’s developments.

The Potters will be without Michael O’Neill, who was dismissed as manager of the club ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Stoke have won one of their opening five league games and sit 21st in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Rovers have lost their last two league games which has taken the sheen off of an otherwise positive start to life in charge of the team for Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Latest team news

Bradley Dack made a triumphant return to the score sheet midweek in the team’s 2-1 comeback victory over Bradford City in the League Cup.

He will be hoping to force his way back into the Rovers starting lineup having made his return from injury.

Scott Wharton remains unavailable for selection, so Ash Phillips will likely maintain his place in the starting lineup in the heart of the Blackburn defence at only 17-years old.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Who does ex-Blackburn man Bradley Johnson play for now? Peterborough United Northampton Town Cambridge United MK Dons

Dean Holden will be taking charge of this weekend’s affair at Ewood Park, so it remains unclear just how many changes he will feel inclined to make from Stoke’s defeat to Sunderland last weekend.

He could opt for an unchanged XI, but it would not come as a surprise to see Dwight Gayle come into the side in place of either Liam Delap or Jacob Brown.

A change in formation could also be in the offing, with Stoke having played with a 3-5-2 so far this season.

Score prediction

2-0 to Blackburn.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 3pm.