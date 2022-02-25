Blackburn Rovers v QPR: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackburn and QPR will face off in what should be a huge Championship clash this weekend, with both teams desperate for a Premier League promotion.

Tony Mowbray’s side looked in dreamland not too long ago, having been fired into the automatic promotion spots thanks to the goals of Ben Brereton-Diaz. Over the last few weeks though, Rovers have fallen off the pace slightly and now find themselves in fifth.

QPR have now overtaken them in the standings and are now themselves only two points off the automatic promotion places. They’ve been in fine form and it means there is plenty to play for when these two go head-to-head.

Latest Team News

Ben Brereton-Diaz, the man who has converted most of Blackburn’s efforts in front of goal this season so far, looks likely to be sidelined for a little while. It will be music to the ears of Hoops fans and will no doubt sadden most Rovers fans.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik though could be back in contention for Tony Mowbray’s side and Ryan Giles is another name that could be thrown into the mix.

Dion Sanderson won’t play any part in this fixture thanks to the sending off he received in midweek and will now have to serve his ban on the sidelines. The good news for QPR though is that Rob Dickie is back in the fold and he will more than likely be thrown straight back into the starting eleven.

Is there a live stream?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports tomorrow, which means that anyone not attending the fixture will be able to see it at midday on TV. For those who don’t have Sky though, you can still watch with an iFollow subscription if you do not live in the UK.

What time is kick-off?

The game will be played tomorrow, February 26, at 12:30pm.