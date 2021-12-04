Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End: Team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

There’s an intriguing Lancashire derby set to take place in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as Blackburn Rovers host Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Following their 1-0 win at Stoke last time out, Blackburn will be looking to claim a fourth win in five games here, to solidify their spot in the top six of the second-tier standings.

Preston meanwhile, will be looking to climb into the top half of the table with victory, following their 1-1 draw with automatic promotion hopefuls Fulham last weekend.

So with this match set to count for more than just local bragging rights, we’ve taken a look at some of the other big questions you might have about this game, right here.

What’s the latest team news?

Blackburn are set to make a late call on the availability of first-choice goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski ahead of this one, after he injured a stomach muscle in that win at Stoke last time out.

Centre back Daniel Ayala is in line to return after missing the win over the Potters with an ankle injury. However, attacking duo Sam Gallagher and Bradley Dack, along with versatile full-back Joe Rankin-Costello, are one again set to miss out through injury issues.

For Preston, summer signing Matt Olosunde could finally make his competitive debut for the club, having played 45 minutes for the club’s reserve team in midweek, as the right-back recovers from an Achilles problem suffered in pre-season.

Centre back Patrick Bauer could also come back in after missing the Fulham draw, but goalkeeper Declan Rudd and winger Josh Murphy both look set to miss out.

Is there a live stream?

There will no be a livestream of the game available in the UK due the timing of the match.

However, fans of both clubs will be able to listen to the match via their team’s respective broadcast services. Blackburn fans can purchase a monthly audio pass for £4.50, while Preston fans can access a match pass for £2.50.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 3:00PM local time.

Both fixtures between there two were won by the away side when played behind closed doors last season.