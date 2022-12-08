Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers host Preston North End on Saturday as Championship football returns following the World Cup break.

It’s a huge game for both sides as they’ll be looking for the three points against their local rivals after heavy losses prior to the international break.

The break was likely well received by both clubs, who will be looking to bounce back after defeats, providing them a chance to kick-start their season ahead of a busy festive period.

Rovers will be looking to continue their winning streak at Ewood Park as they look to make it seven wins on the spin at home. Preston, on the other hand, boast the second-best away record in the division having lost just two games on the road as they look to strengthen their push for the top six.

With both sides possessing good home and away records, mixed with it being a derby fixture coming off the back of a prolonged break, the game is poised to be an intriguing one on Saturday.

Latest team news

Early team news suggests Rovers could be without three players for the game against Preston.

Sam Gallagher is a doubt after only recently returning from injury last week.

Harry Pickering picked up an illness last week but is expected to be fit for the game at Ewood Park.

Jake Garrett is also a doubt after picking up a knock at the warm weather training camp in Spain.

Championship is back! How much can you remember about Blackburn Rovers’ season so far

1 of 22 Who scored Blackburn's first goal of the 2022/23 season? Tyrhys Dolan Sam Gallagher Ben Brereton Diaz Lewis Travis

For Preston, they will be without Troy Parrott for the trip to their rivals after Ryan Lowe confirmed he won’t be involved “any time soon” after picking up an injury against Norwich in October.

Is there a live stream?

The game is live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting from 11:30.

What time is kick-off?

The game is due to kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday.

Score prediction

The game looks set to be a tight one considering the form of both sides, as well as the prolonged break.

We believe that the game will end in a 1-1 draw.