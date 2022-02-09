Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

There is a huge game taking place in the Championship tonight, as two promotion battlers face-off when Blackburn take on Nottingham Forest.

Rovers have had an incredible season so far, storming into contention for not just a play-off spot but an automatic promotion place. Led by the goals of Ben Brereton-Diaz, the side have looked unstoppable at times this year.

As for Forest, they’ve been rejuvenated under Steve Cooper. The former Swansea boss has done a fine job with his new team and has led them from relegation strugglers back to top six contenders.

Both sides will be determined to get the upper hand in this fixture – and it will certainly be a match worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Team News

Blackburn have strengthened well over the January transfer window and could have plenty of options to choose from in this one. Ben Brereton-Diaz didn’t start last time out but will surely be thrown back in here and the squad could be rotated appropriately, with someone like Reda Khadra also having the potential to come into the eleven.

For Nottingham Forest, they’ll obviously be without Lewis Grabban who is sidelined for quite some time. The likes of Djed Spence, Brennan Johnson and Keinan Davis all featured in their win over Leicester at the weekend and will likely play again here. If not though, then Sam Surridge could certainly step into the mix if either of the latter two need a rest.

Is there a live stream?

Luckily, the game will be available to watch on TV tonight. Anyone with a Sky Sports subscription can watch it tonight on their Arena channel – and also via the app too if watching on TV is not an option.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to take place tonight (Wednesday, February 9) at 7:45pm.