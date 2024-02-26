This midweek sees the return of the Emirates FA Cup on the agenda of sixteen sides across the country, with ties being played between Monday and Wednesday night.

One of those sees Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers taking on Newcastle United, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line at Ewood Park.

It's a chance for John Eustace's side to defeat Premier League opposition at the same stage as last season, as his predecessor, Jon Dahl Tomasson, masterminded a 2-1 victory at then top-flight Leicester City, before going on to lose in dramatic circumstances against Sheffield United in the last eight.

Meanwhile, the historic competition could provide Newcastle with their first major trophy since 1955 and the first of the Saudi-backed era at St James' Park, after Eddie Howe's side were defeated in the Third Round on successive occasions against lower-league opposition in the form of Cambridge United and Sheffield Wednesday.

So far this season, they've seen off bitter rivals Sunderland 3-0 and a 2-0 success at Fulham to reach Round 5, whereas Blackburn have hammered the aforementioned Cambridge by six goals to two, before seeing off Wrexham 4-1 at Ewood Park.

This clash also represents the Geordies' first visit to this part of the North West since January 2019, when they emerged 4-2 victors in a Third Round replay.

With that in mind, FLW rounds up the latest information ahead of this encounter.

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United: Team News

Rovers earned a respectable 1-1 draw against play-off chasing Norwich City on Saturday, but were dealt a major blow when Ryan Hedges was forced off after just 15 minutes. The club have since revealed that Eustace will face an "anxious wait" about the extent of the 28-year-old's injury.

He will join the likes of Joe Rankin-Costello, Harry Leonard, Hayden Carter and John Fleck on the treatment table for Blackburn ahead of Tuesday night's encounter, although the latter is only a doubt due to a calf problem sustained at Preston North End last week.

As for Newcastle, the Shields Gazette claim that Howe revealed after the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday night that Tino Livramento sustained a knock, which led to his substitution after 73 minutes. However, he is expected to be available for selection in midweek, unlike goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who was absent through illness.

This led to Loris Karius being handed his only appearance of the season to date at the Emirates Stadium, and with the same publication claiming that Dubravka's expected return is the subsequent Premier League outing at home to Wolves on March 2nd, the German may be expected to remain between the sticks.

Meanwhile, there is still a lengthy list of long-term absentees for Newcastle, which includes Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett and Sandro Tonali.

Blackburn v Newcastle tickets

Tickets for this game remain available on Blackburn Rovers' official e-ticketing site to those with a registered account prior to January 28th, from the club shop or ticket office phone number.

An adult ticket in the home end for this encounter costs £20, £10 for Seniors/18-23's and £5 for U12/U18's. Rovers have stated that this game is all-ticket, therefore no in-person sales will be made after 6:30PM on Tuesday night, but tickets will remain online until kick-off.

Unsurprisingly, the vociferous 'Toon Army' have sold out their allocation of approximately 7,000 tickets in the Bryan Douglas Darwen End of the stadium, due to FA Cup rules which allow for an away allocation of up to 15% of the stadium's capacity.

Is Blackburn v Newcastle on TV?

This game is one of three ties taking place on Tuesday 27th February, alongside AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City and Luton Town vs Manchester City.

Those in the United Kingdom can tune into the action on BBC One, with coverage beginning at approximately 7:30PM, with 15 minutes of coverage prior to a 7:45PM kick-off.

This means team news from East Lancashire will be available from approximately 6:45PM.