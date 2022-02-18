Blackburn Rovers v Millwall: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to kickstart their promotion challenge this weekend.

Tony Mowbray’s side have hit a poor patch of form in recent weeks, but Saturday’s test with Millwall gives them the chance to turn things around.

Blackburn have fallen four points behind second place Bournemouth due to a three game winless run that includes defeats to Swansea City and Nottingham Forest.

Their opponents Millwall will be looking to make it three league wins in a row this weekend.

Gary Rowett’s men had a poor run of form themselves in January, but wins over Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City have seen them turn things around.

Their gap to the play-offs is now six points with 15 games still remaining.

A win for the Lions this weekend could see them rise as high as 10th place, if results elsewhere go their way.

Latest team news

The bad news for Blackburn is that they will be without star striker Ben Brereton Diaz with a twisted ankle injury.

But the good news is that Darragh Lenihan should return to the team, likely in place of Ryan Nyambe, who will be looking to switch to right wing-back.

Tyrhys Dolan has made two substitute appearances since returning from injury and may now be pushing for a start in the side.

Meanwhile, Tyler Burey is pushing for his first start for Millwall this campaign. He is in line to replace the injured Oliver Burke.

With no other injuries expected to be announced, expect the rest of the lineup to look the same as the one that beat QPR during the midweek.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both be providing goal live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

This tie kicks off at 3pm.