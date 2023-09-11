Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough will return to action after the September international break on Saturday afternoon when they go head-to-head at Ewood Park.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle in the final game before the break, which left them 13th in the Championship, with seven points from five league games.

Despite making it all the way to the play-offs last season, Middlesbrough have endured an even more challenging start to the current campaign.

Michael Carrick's side have taken just one point from their five league outings to date, leaving them bottom of the early standings.

This, therefore, looks like a vital and intriguing encounter in East Lancashire, so we've taken a look at all the big questions leading up to the match, right here.

What is the latest team news?

Having missed a number of chances in that defeat to Plymouth, Rovers will be hoping to have summer signings Naill Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson available for selection here, with the attacking duo having both been scheduled to return from injury after the international break.

Another attacking option Blackburn could have to call on is Semir Telalovic, their deadline-day signing from Borussia Monchegladbach. Having not been signed in time for the clash with the Pilgrims, the 23-year-old could be in line for a Rovers debut here.

In defence, Joe Rankin-Costello did not feature against Plymouth due to a hamstring problem but could return, while they will hope Dom Hyam has overcome the illness that forced him off at halftime at Home Park. Bournemouth loanee James Hill is another who could be in line to make his debut here, after his late summer move to Ewood Park.

Middlesbrough meanwhile, were given a boost last week as footage emerged of centre-back Matt Clarke returning to training after what is now almost a year out with a back problem.

It does, however, remain to be seen when he will return to first-team action after so long out, while Anfernee Dijksteel is another who is yet to make his return to action after the right-back suffered a leg injury in pre-season.

Even so, Carrick's options could be boosted by the introduction of Alex Bangura, with the left-back potentially in contention to make his debut for the club, following his deadline-day move from Dutch side Cambuur.

Are tickets still available for Blackburn vs Middlesbrough?

Tickets are still available for home fans in the Blackburn End, Jack Walker Stand and Riverside Stand for the game.

Middlesbrough meanwhile, have now received an increased allocation of 4,000 for the Darwen End Stand for the game. As of last week, over 2,500 of those tickets had been sold.

For the match, tickets are priced at £25 for adults, £20 for over 65s, £15 for 18-23s, £10 for 12-17s, and £7 for under 12s.

Will Blackburn v Middlesbrough be shown on TV?

The match will not be shown live on TV in the UK due to the Saturday afternoon blackout.

Club streams will be available for supporters overseas, however.

The best of the action from the game will be shown on ITV's EFL highlights show, on ITV 4 from 11:00pm on Saturday, and 12:50am on ITV 1 on Sunday.

What time does Blackburn v Middlesbrough kick off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 16th September at Ewood Park, which means full team news will be available at 2pm.