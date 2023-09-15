Highlights Blackburn Rovers will be looking to bounce back after a 3-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle and have a strong chance of victory if they tighten up defensively and are more clinical in front of goal.

Middlesbrough have had a disappointing start to the season and will need to significantly improve their performances to climb up the table.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton predicts a 2-0 win for Blackburn, suggesting it will be another tough afternoon for Middlesbrough.

Blackburn Rovers take on Middlesbrough in the Championship at Ewood Park on Saturday.

It has been a mixed start to the season for Rovers and they will be looking to bounce back after they were beaten 3-0 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park before the international break.

Blackburn started brightly and they went close twice early on through Ryan Hedges and Sammie Szmodics, but the Pilgrims grew into the game and took the lead in the 27th minute when Finn Azaz's deflected shot beat Aynsley Pears.

Rovers responded well, with Hayden Carter and Szmodics both having chances, but Argyle doubled their advantage in the 77th minute through Ryan Hardie's close-range finish and they sealed all three points just three minutes later when Luke Cundle lobbed in a third.

Blackburn come into the game sitting 13th in the table after picking up seven points from their opening five league games.

After being beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, Middlesbrough were widely expected to challenge for promotion again this season, but it has not worked out that way so far and Michael Carrick's side are currently bottom of the table with just one point from their first five matches.

Boro suffered their fourth defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-0 by Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside Stadium last time out.

The hosts started well, with Asmir Begovic being called into action to deny Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Latte Lath, but the R's took the lead in the 43rd minute through Andre Dozzell's outstanding strike.

Begovic kept out Darragh Lenihan's header before the break and he saved twice from Latte Lath in the second half as Boro searched for an equaliser, but the visitors added a second in the 71st minute when Jack Colback fired home after Ilias Chair's shot was blocked.

What is the latest Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough team news?

Rovers will be hopeful that midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson and striker Niall Ennis will be available for the game having been scheduled to return from injury after the international break, while Tomasson is sweating over the fitness of defender Joe Rankin-Costello after he missed the game against Plymouth due to a hamstring injury.

Blackburn could hand debuts to deadline day signings Semir Telalovic and James Hill after they completed their moves from Borussia Monchengladbach and Bournemouth respectively.

Middlesbrough defender Matt Clarke is edging closer to a return after he was spotted back in training, but after almost a year out with a back injury, he is unlikely to be in contention to feature just yet, while Anfernee Dijksteel remains sidelined with a leg injury.

Alex Bangura could make his debut after his deadline day move from Cambuur and fellow new additions Lewis O'Brien and Sam Greenwood are both pushing to start after being introduced from the bench against QPR.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes it will be another tough afternoon for Boro predicting a 2-0 win for Blackburn.

Will Blackburn Rovers beat Middlesbrough?

Blackburn come into the game as favourites, but it is difficult to know what to expect from Tomasson's side this season after their inconsistency in the early weeks of the campaign.

Despite the comprehensive defeat, Rovers created a number of good opportunities against Plymouth, so if they can tighten up defensively and be more clinical in front of goal, they will have a strong chance of securing victory this weekend.

Boro have had an incredibly disappointing start to the season and their performances will need to improve significantly if they are to climb up the table.

O'Brien and Greenwood should add quality to the side if they are brought in against Blackburn, but with Carrick's side struggling for confidence, it could be another defeat for them in this one.