Highlights Blackburn Rovers will be looking to bounce back after their defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United is on a good run of form and is predicted to win 2-1 against Blackburn.

Blackburn's inconsistency and vulnerable defense may give Leeds an advantage in the game.

Blackburn Rovers take on Leeds United in the Championship at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Rovers will be looking to return to winning ways after they were beaten 3-1 by bottom side Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Wednesday took the lead in the fifth minute through Bailey Cadamarteri, but Blackburn grew into the game, and Sammie Szmodics equalised in the 65th minute with his 14th goal of the season.

However, the Owls responded well, and goals from Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass sealed all three points for the hosts, ending Rovers' two-game winning run.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side currently sit seventh in the table, two points behind sixth-placed Hull City.

Leeds have been in outstanding form in recent weeks, and they secured their fifth win in six games with a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday.

Emmanuel Latte Lath put Boro ahead in the third minute, but just four minutes later, the Whites had turned the game around through goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville, and Joel Piroe's penalty extended their advantage in the 38th minute.

Latte Lath scored his second before half time to reduce the deficit for Boro, but after the visitors had Anfernee Dijksteel sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half, Leeds held on for all three points.

Daniel Farke's men are third in the table, seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and eight points behind leaders Leicester City.

David Prutton's Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United prediction

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes Leeds' good run of form will continue against Blackburn, predicting a 2-1 win for the Whites.

"Blackburn look brilliant at times this season, on other occasions they manage to throw a result in like the one at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. It is why they are just on the outside of the play-offs," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Leeds look in very good shape. But they need to just win and win and win if they are to close that gap on the top two. It could be close here, but the away side will shade it."

Will Leeds United beat Blackburn Rovers?

It should be an entertaining encounter at Ewood Park on Saturday, and Leeds come into the game as favourites.

As Prutton says, Blackburn's inconsistency was summed up by the disappointing defeat against Wednesday last weekend, but they have responded well to defeat in recent weeks.

Leeds are in excellent form, and they have plenty of attacking quality to exploit a Rovers defence that has been vulnerable at times this season, but Blackburn will pose a threat of their own with the Championship's top scorer Szmodics in the side.

It could be a close game, but the Whites should have enough to edge it.