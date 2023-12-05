There is a big game at the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, as Blackburn Rovers host Leeds United at Ewood Park.

The home team will be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, that prevented them from claiming a third win in a week.

Even so, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are still seventh in the second-tier standings, two points adrift of the play-offs.

Leeds, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to six games, with a 3-2 victory at home to Middlesbrough, which keeps them third in the table.

The Whites remain seven points adrift of Ipswich in the race for an automatic promotion place, and will be looking to keep pace with the Tractor Boys this weekend.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 3rd Leeds United 19 +14 38 7th Blackburn Rovers 19 +1 28 *As of 5th December 2023

So, with this all set to be a crucial game in the promotion race, we've taken a look at some of the big questions ahead of that match, right here.

What is the latest team news for Blackburn vs Leeds?

Blackburn were without no fewer than ten senior players for that clash with Wednesday over the weekend, nine of which - Niall Ennis, Arnor Sigurdsson, Dom Hyam, Aynsley Pears, Ryan Hedges, Sam Gallagher, Joe Rankin-Costello, Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Barnes - were due to injury.

It remains to be seen if any of those could return for Saturday's game, with Ennis and Sigurdsson seemingly the most likely to do so.

They should at least have the boost of captain Lewis Travis returning, after the club captain was forced to sit out the defeat at Hillsborough due to suspension.

Leeds, meanwhile, will be without Junior Firpo, who is thought to have been ruled out until Christmas with a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, striker Joe Gelhardt missed the weekend win over 'Boro, while Stuart Dallas remains a long-term absentee and Ian Poveda will not feature against his former loan club, after linking up with Colombia for international duty.

Tottenham loanee Djed Spence could also come into the side, having returned to the matchday squad as an unused substitute at the weekend, after an extended spell out through injury.

Are tickets still available for Blackburn vs Leeds?

For home fans, tickets are still available in the majority of areas around Ewood Park open for Blackburn fans.

There are no tickets savailable for Leeds fans, who have been given an allocation of 7,337 for this match, with their website marking them as sold out.

Tickets are priced from £30 for adults, £24 for over 65s, £18 for 18-23s, £13 for 12-17-year-olds, and £9 for under 12s.

Is Blackburn vs Leeds on TV?

Blackburn vs Leeds will not be shown on TV in the UK.

The best action from the game will be shown on the EFL Highlights Show on ITV4 from 9:00pm on Saturday night, and on ITV1 from 11:50pm the same evening.

What time does Blackburn vs Leeds kick-off?

Blackburn vs Leeds is set to kick-off at 12:30pm on Saturday 9th December, at Ewood Park.

Official team news for the game is due to be issued an hour before kick-off, at 11:30am.