Blackburn Rovers v Fulham: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers welcome Fulham to Ewood Park, in what should be an exciting spectacle, as the Championship’s two top scorers go head to head.

The hosts go into this game off the back of a 2-1 win at Derby at the weekend, in which Ben Brereton’s double took him to 12 goals for the season. Victory here, could lift Tony Mowbray’s side into the play-off places.

Fulham, meanwhile, will be looking to cement their place in the automatic promotion places after their convincing 3-0 win over third-placed West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Another hat-trick in that game for Aleksandar Mitrovic, means he goes into this one, needing just two more goals reach 20 for the campaign already.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the other big questions you might have ahead of tonight’s clash in Lancashire.

What’s the latest team news?

Blackburn will once again have fitness issues to contend with in defence. Centre-back Daniel Ayala and left-back Harry Pickering are both set to miss out with calf problems. Right-back Ryan Nyambe meanwhile, will only play one of Rovers’ two remaining games this week as he battles a hamstring issue.

Further forward, Sam Gallagher also looks unlikely to feature, after he picked up several knocks at Pride Park on Saturday.

Fulham meanwhile, will be without midfield duo Nathaniel Chalobah and Tyrese Francois, as well as attacker Ivan Cavaleiro through injury.

Tosin Adarabioyo, meanwhile, starts a three-match ban following his sending off in the win over West Brom at the weekend, meaning the centre back will be unavailable to feature against his former loan club.

Is there a live stream?

The game is set to broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401, Virgin Media channel 501) and Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403,Virgin Media Channel 503).

That does mean that the game will not be available to watch via either club’s streaming channel.

What time is kick-off?

Tonight’s match at Ewood Park is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm.

Blackburn will be looking to end a four-game winless run against Fulham, who have won four of the last six meetings between the side.