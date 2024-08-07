The long wait for the new EFL season to begin is almost over with the new campaign starting this weekend with a full slate of fixtures.

Blackburn Rovers and Derby County will raise the curtain on the new Championship term at Ewood Park.

The Rams are back in the second division after two years in League One, having gained automatic promotion under Paul Warne last year.

Blackburn narrowly avoided going in the opposite direction, with John Eustace’s side coming 19th in the table, just three points clear of the bottom three.

Eustace will be aiming to guide the team further up the table over the coming months, while Warne’s goal will simply be to maintain their position within the division for a second season.

Friday night offers both clubs the opportunity to make a perfect start to the new campaign at Ewood Park, with a precious three points on offer for the winners.

Here we look at all the key details ahead of their meeting at Blackburn…

Latest Blackburn Rovers v Derby County team news

It is unlikely Blackburn’s top scorer from last season Sammie Szmodics will feature on Friday amid the uncertainty over his future.

But new signing Yuki Ohashi could take his place in the side, with the forward having featured in last weekend’s friendly against Stockport County.

Another new arrival in Makhtar Gueye could also be an option to lead the line for John Eustace’s side.

Other summer signings Danny Batth and Andreas Weimann are less certain to feature from the start, having not played in the win over Stockport last Friday.

Derby will also be looking to utilise some of their new signings from this summer in their opening game.

Warne will have the likes of Kenzo Goudmijn, Ben Osborn, Kayden Jackson and Corey Blackett-Taylor to choose from as new permanent options, as well as loanee Jerry Yates.

Ebou Adams may also get to make his first appearance for the club since joining on a permanent basis after his loan spell in the second half of last season.

The 28-year-old made 17 starts from 17 League One fixtures to play a crucial role in their promotion back to the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

How to watch Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

Coverage of Friday night’s game will be shown live on Sky Sports, in what is the first year of the broadcaster's big new EFL TV rights deal.

Sky Sports Main Event will begin their pre-match analysis of the opening fixture at 7pm, with the game also being shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Blackburn Rovers - Derby County last 5 meetings (per 11v11.com) Fixture Result 15/03/2022 (Ewood Park) 3-1 Blackburn 30/10/2021 (Pride Park) 2-1 Blackburn 16/04/2021 (Ewood Park) 2-1 Blackburn 26/09/2020 (Pride Park) 4-0 Blackburn 08/03/2020 (Pride Park) 3-0 Derby County

Tickets for Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

Blackburn supporters can still purchase home tickets from the club’s official website, with season tickets also still on offer.

As of writing, there are still plenty of tickets available for purchase, with prices ranging from £7 to £30.

Tickets are also still available for away supporters, which can be found on their official website.

Prices range from £10 to £28, with availability limited as we get ever closer to kick-off time.

Blackburn Rovers v Derby County kick-off time

The game gets underway at Ewood Park at 8pm.