Blackburn Rovers v Derby County: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Looking to keep their place in the Championship play-offs, Blackburn Rovers host Derby County tonight, with both teams striving for three points in pursuit of achieving their respective objectives.

Tony Mowbray’s side are a part of the exciting race for the play-offs that has emerged in England’s second-tier, whilst the Rams are looking to escape the Championship drop, following their 21-point deduction.

Rovers, who have scored just three goals in their last 13 league matches, have won just once in their last nine games, picking up a mere six points in that time.

It is form that has seen their automatic promotion chances diminish, whilst the current top-six chasers will be looking to capitalise on any further slip-ups from the Lancashire club.

Derby are five points from Reading in 21st and possess a favourable goal difference when taking into account their relegation-threatens counterparts.

Whilst Blackburn’s performances do not justify their recent turn of form, they are entering a stage of the season where the full importance is being placed on the result.

Latest team news

Ryan Nyambe and Tayo Edun have returned to training for Blackburn, however, the pair will not be available for tonight’s clash.

Whilst the aforementioned duo are making progress, it remains to be seen when Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday will be back for the hosts.

Bradley Dack returned at the weekend, playing 20 minutes, however, it is expected that he will be eased back in.

Kamil Jozwiak has joined MLS club Charlotte FC, following a frustrating couple of seasons with the Rams.

Other than that, Wayne Rooney appears to have no fresh injury concerns coming into this clash, which will be a welcomed boost as they continue to chase the Royals.

Score prediction

There is not much to suggest that there will be many goals, but with Blackburn entering a stage where they desperately need to get back on track, a 1-0 win for the hosts would not be too surprising.

Is there a live stream?

Tonight’s clash is being broadcast on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT.