One of English football's fiercest rivalries has returned this season, with Blackburn Rovers and Burnley once again facing off in the Championship.

With Rovers staying in the second-tier last season, and the Clarets suffering relegation from the Premier League after just one year, both are now back in the same division.

The two sides have already faced off once since the start of the campaign, facing off at Turf Moor at the end of August.

After Lyle Foster had put the hosts in front in that match, Andi Weimann's stunning volley was enough to ensure the match ended 1-1 with honours even.

That was despite Blackburn playing more than half an hour with ten men, after striker Makhtar Gueye had been sent off for two yellow cards.

Blackburn Rovers and Burnley 2024/25 Championship records - as of 24th October 2024 Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 2nd Burnley 11 6 4 2 +12 22 6th Blackburn Rovers 11 5 4 2 +5 19

In the case of the Ewood Park club, they have not played in the Premier League since the 2011/12 season, when they were relegated after an 11-year stay in the top-flight.

By contrast, Burnley have spent eight seasons in the Premier League, since their local rivals were last at that level.

But how has the extra income from playing in the most expensive league in the world impacted the financial gap between the Clarets, and Blackburn?

An interesting difference in ownership net worth

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly given the recent history of the two clubs, it is Rovers whose owners are believed to have a larger net worth, by some margin.

Indian poultry farmers Venkys completed their takeover of the Ewood Park club back November 2010, around a year-and-a-half before their relegation from the Premier League.

In 2022, it was reported that the company, who are run by the Rao family, is worth a total of £1.56billion.

However, it is perhaps worth noting that restrictions set by the Indian government, have limited what Venkys have invested into Blackburn in recent times.

Burnley meanwhile, were taken over by American businessman Alan Pace's company, ALK Capital, in December 2020. Pace himself is reported to have a net worth of £190million.

There have also been other investors in the club recently, such as former NFL player JJ Watt, and former US Women's international Kealia Watt, plus The Dude Perfect Sports entertainment group.

Between them, the Watts are thought to have a combined net worth of £40million, with the entertainment group is apparently valued at £78million.

Even when combined with Pace's own wealth, that is still some way short of that estimated net worth of the Venkys.

Burnley estimated to have a higher wage bill than Blackburn

Although their owners may not have as big a net worth, the financial windfall from their time in the Premier League has allowed the Clarets to pay their players more than Rovers.

According to estimates from Capology, the current weekly wage bill at Burnley for the 2024/25 season is £596,000, which works out at £30.992million per year.

By contrast, the same site predicts that the weekly wage bill for Blackburn, currently costs £234,000 per week, which over a whole year, costs £12.168million.

Related Blackburn Rovers and Chesterfield have both struck gold with 2024 agreement Blackburn's Dilan Markanday was in need of regular first team football this summer, and a loan move to Chesterfield is already paying dividends.

Josh Brownhill the highest paid player from either club

Because of those wage bills, it is no surprise that it is Burnley who is estimated to earn the most among all players from these two clubs.

That is attacking midfielder Josh Brownhill, who is apparently earning £45,000 per week at Turf Moor, while in the final year of his current contract with the Clarets.

In comparison, Blackburn's highest paid player is said to be Todd Cantwell, who after joining on a three-year deal from Rangers in the summer, is thought to be earning £30,000 per week.

Five other Burnley players - Jay Rodriguez, Josh Cullen (£40,000 per week), Nathan Redmond, Joe Worrall (£35,000 per week), and Lyle Foster (£32,500 per week) - are also thought to be on a higher wage than Cantwell at Blackburn.