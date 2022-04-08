Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers host Blackpool this weekend as they look to rediscover their promotion challenging form.

Tony Mowbray’s side have struggled for goals in the absence of Ben Brereton Diaz in recent weeks, which has seen Rovers lose ground in the race for the play-off places.

One win in their last six league games has seen the Ewood Park side drop to 8th in the Championship table, two points outside the top six positions.

Mowbray’s side have been kept scoreless in five of their eight games since their talismanic forward got injured in February against West Brom.

But this weekend’s opponents Blackpool offer the team the chance to turn things around.

Neil Critchley’s side have lost their last two league games, conceding five goals in the process, leaving them 16th in the table.

Latest team news

Fortunately for Blackburn fans, Brereton Diaz is fit and will slot straight back into the starting side.

Bradley Dack may also return to the starting team having come off the bench in the last four games.

Darragh Lenihan will likely require a late fitness test. He would come into the side in place of Joe Rankin-Costello, with Ryan Nyambe moved out to wing-back if deemed ready to play.

Meanwhile, Blackpool will be without Daniel Grimshaw after he went off injured in their latest 1-0 defeat to Preston North End.

That means Chris Maxwell will replace him in between the sticks this weekend.

Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates are both pushing for a return to the Tangerines’ forward line, with Gary Madine’s position in the side up for grabs.

Score prediction

Blackburn Rovers to win 1-0.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 3pm.