Tyrhys Dolan is out of contract with Blackburn Rovers at the end of the current season.

The forward has been with the Lancashire outfit since 2020, making the switch from Preston North End to sign his first professional deal at Ewood Park.

The 22-year-old has been a regular presence in the side since breaking into the first team in the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s made 156 league appearances for Blackburn in that time, including starting all nine of their opening fixtures this season (all stats from Fbref).

He is one of nine players that could depart Rovers as a free agent at the end of the season.

Tyrhys Dolan contract extension claim

When asked whether Dolan’s contract should be renewed or not, FLW’s Blackburn fan pundit Toby Wilding claimed that a new deal would make a lot of sense for the club.

He’s suggested that the player’s form has been hit and miss this year, but believes he is still a valuable member of the squad, especially given he is still only 22.

“It’s been a bit of a mixed season for Dolan, to be honest so far,” Wilding told Football League World.

“Some games he’s been absolutely brilliant, and in others he’s been way, way off it, which perhaps makes things a bit more interesting.

“Even so, I personally would like to see us do what we can to try and secure a new contract for him.

“He can still be an absolutely vital player for us, as I say when he’s on top form.

“I think as well that connection he’s built with the fans over the years, it would be really nice to see that continued.

“Remarkably, as well, he is still only 22-years-old, which A: means he’s got a lot more to give, and B: if he did leave when his contract expires in 2025 the club would still be entitled to compensation, which would give them some insurance to put the work into a new deal over this season, rather than cashing in in January.”

Tyrhys Dolan’s importance to Blackburn

Tyrhs Dolan - Blackburn Rovers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 37 (10) 3 (1) 2021-22 34 (20) 4 (3) 2022-23 40 (21) 4 (6) 2023-24 36 (29) 5 (4) 2024-25 9 1 (2) As of October 14th

Dolan has started the season as an important part of John Eustace’s side, starting all nine of their opening league fixtures, contributing one goal and two assists.

He featured 36 and 40 times in the last two campaigns, and has cemented himself as a key figure in the squad during that time.

However, with his contract set to expire in 2025, uncertainty remains over his future at Ewood Park.

Blackburn also have the likes of Arnór Sigurdsson, Dominic Hyam and Ryan Hedges out of contract this year, so have plenty of decisions to make over their futures.

Dolan contract makes most sense for both parties

Dolan’s performances might not be consistently strong at the moment, but he is still more than capable of putting in excellent displays at a Championship level.

At 22, that consistency can still come over time, and those highs make him worth keeping around for Blackburn if they can strike a deal.

Dolan has built a strong connection with the supporters, and Blackburn have made a strong start to the season, making a new deal appealing for him as well.

A new contract makes the most sense for both parties at this stage, and surely an agreement will be reached by the end of the campaign.