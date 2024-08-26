This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a move for Wigan Athletic’s Thelo Aasgaard before the window closes later this week.

According to Alan Nixon, the Lancashire outfit are considering an approach for the League One attacking midfielder.

Rovers have until Friday evening to finalise any remaining transfer deals before the market shuts for the remainder of the calendar year.

It is understood that the Latics are looking for up to £3.5 million for the 22-year-old, who has come through the ranks of the club’s academy system.

Aasgaard has featured in all three of Wigan’s opening games of the new campaign, having played 35 out of 46 league matches last year.

Thelo Aasgaard - Wigan Athletic league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 33 (13) 3 (2) 2021-22 5 (1) 1 (1) 2022-23 41 (12) 3 (1) 2023-24 35 (31) 8 (3) 2024-25 3 0 As of August 26th

Thelo Aasgaard, Blackburn Rovers transfer verdict issued

FLW’s Blackburn fan pundit Toby Wilding is unsure whether this is the right move for John Eustace’s side.

He believes that the money could be better spent targeting other players, especially given Aasgaard has yet to prove himself as a consistent goal-scoring threat.

“I’m not sure on this one as a potential signing, really,” Wilding told Football League World.

“There’s no denying that Aasgaard’s got a lot of potential and raw ability, but I don’t feel like that’s really been moulded yet into a consistent outlet in attack.

“So to pay that sort of money for him would be quite a gamble, especially when you consider the fact that even beyond that there would still be a lot of signings in other positions to make.

“And then again, I compare that to some of the other attacking midfield options that have been linked and I do feel like they’ve got pedigree at a higher level, and a better record, than he does in those leagues, and who look to be available for cheaper.

“Therefore, I would favour Rovers moving to sign [someone else] over Aasgaard, so I think this is one I wouldn’t be jumping at, in all honesty.”

Blackburn Rovers’ 2024 summer transfer activity

Blackburn have lost their star forward from last season Sammie Szmodics, who bagged 27 goals in the Championship before earning a move to Ipswich Town.

His absence will be a big blow to Eustace, but Rovers have added to their attacking options over the summer.

The likes of Makhtar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi have joined, with Andreas Weimann also signing as a free agent.

Danny Batth and Jack Barrett are their other new arrivals, with more potentially to follow before Friday’s deadline.

Blackburn still need Sammie Szmodics replacement but Thelo Aasgaard isn't the answer

While Blackburn have added new forwards to their squad, they still need a more direct replacement for Szmodics.

But that signing should be capable of scoring regularly at a Championship level, so it's understandable there would be reservations over Aasgaard being that signing.

For a fee of £3.5 million, he simply hasn’t done enough to justify spending that kind of money to jump up from League One to the Championship.

However, time is running out for Blackburn to make a signing, which could have supporters nervous over adding to Eustace’s attacking options.