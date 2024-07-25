Highlights Blackburn Rovers aim to sign Japanese star Yuki Ohashi as a potential replacement for Sammie Szmodics.

Ohashi's impressive 16 goals in 27 appearances in Japan suggest he could be a valuable addition to the team.

It's crucial for Blackburn to sell Szmodics at his peak, ensuring financial stability and a smooth transition to Ohashi.

Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Japanese striker Yuki Ohashi from J-League outfit Sanfrecce Hiroshima, according to recent reports.

Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that Rovers have made contact with Ohashi's club about a move to Lancashire, and they're now looking at obtaining a work permit for the Japanese forward, although that's not expected to be a problem.

Ohashi still has two-and-a-half years left on his deal with Sanfreece Hiroshima after joining the club in January, but the transfer fee is expected to be under a million pound.

With star player Sammie Szmodics attracting interest from Ipswich Town, Leeds United and Galatasaray, Ohashi could be the Irishman's replacement, with the 33-goal striker set for a move away from Ewood Park this summer.

Yuki Ohashi could be a replacement for Sammie Szmodics

Our Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Toby Wilding, believes that Ohashi could be a suitable replacement should Szmodics leave, with the Japanese forward having previous experience of being a club's main goalscorer.

Speaking to Football League World, Toby said: "I think he could be (a good replacement for Szmodics).

"He’s been scoring goals at a decent level for quite some time now, which hasn’t always been the case with some of our attacking signings being made recently, so that’s a positive difference.

"I think from the sounds of things, he can play in a variety of different attacking roles, which is something that suits what we look for in our attacking signings.

"Also, when you look at his record, it’s quite a high percentage of his side’s goals that he’s been scoring in recent times, which is something we’ve always looked to Szmodics to do.

"Bringing in someone who’s done that themselves elsewhere to fill that void does seem like quite a sensible move, so I’m excited to see what we get from Ohashi when he gets here."

Yuki Ohashi could be an excellent signing for Blackburn Rovers

Whilst he may not have any experience of playing in England, Ohashi has all the tools to succeed at Ewood Park.

The 27-year-old has been in outstanding form since his January move to Hiroshima, and he's scored 16 goals in 27 appearances for his new club, a very impressive return.

The 27-year-old isn't a youngster, so perhaps he won't make Rovers money in the future like Szmodics is set to do, but with an impressive recent goalscoring record in Japan, he's certainly worth a punt for less than a million pound.

Yuki Ohashi's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Shonan Bellmare 2018-23 112 24 10 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2024- 27 16 3

With a suitable replacement set to join, it allows Blackburn to sell Szmodics this summer, and it's important that they cash in on him if the price is right, as his stock will likely never be this high again.

It's a shame for Blackburn supporters that their star player looks set to leave the club, but with money being tight at Ewood Park, it's important that they put the best interests of the football club first, and that means selling Szmodics and replacing him with Ohashi.