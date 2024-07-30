Highlights Blackburn Rovers aim for progression under John Eustace this season.

The potential departure of key players prompts Rovers to target Makhtar Gueye.

Rovers may shell out £2.5 million for Gueye as a strong attacking option.

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to push on under John Eustace.

The Lancashire side struggled last season and ended up finishing just three points outside the relegation zone. Their poor form led to the departure of Jon Dahl Tomasson by mutual consent in February, who was in turn replaced by ex-Birmingham boss, Eustace.

The 44-year-old is having a full pre-season campaign with Rovers as he prepares for life in the Championship once again. It has so far been a rather quiet summer transfer window in terms of fresh faces coming through the door, as young goalkeeper, Jack Barrett, has been the only signing as of now.

Blackburn could be set to lose some key players over the coming days and weeks, so it is vital that they utilise the transfer window in order to reinforce. Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher are two players in particular that have received interest this summer, with the latter being a hot topic of conversation at Stoke City.

The Potters have already seen two bids for Gallagher reportedly turned down, but that does not put an end to the pursuit by any means.

Blackburn's potential Gallagher replacement

Alan Nixon via his Patreon first reported that Rovers are demanding a £1.5 million transfer fee for their forward, but now journalist John Percy has claimed that Gallagher is set for a medical in the coming days, after both clubs finally agreed a deal worth around that £1.5 million mark.

And, it appears that Rovers have already identified that potential replacement, as they target 26-year-old Makhtar Gueye, as first reported by Nixon.

This week (29th of July), it has been revealed that a deal has been agreed between Blackburn and Gueye's club, Molenbeek, with the player undergoing a medical.

Although rather unknown in the English game, Gueye has been a prolific goalscorer in Europe, and most recently scored 11 goals in the Belgian Pro League last season.

Standing at 6 ft 5, Gueye would be a cracking option to have in attack for Eustace next season.

Blackburn should pay up for Gueye

Nixon's report claims that Gueye will cost £2.5 million, and according to FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Toby Wilding, Rovers may be tempted to pay that fee.

Speaking to FLW, Toby said "I can see this being a potentially good signing for Blackburn. That return of 11 goals last season for Molenbeek is not terrible in the Belgian top flight, especially when you consider they were relegated that season, so it shows he can step up even in a struggling team.

"He would certainly offer a presence up front. Obviously, with his physicality, he would be very useful in both boxes from set pieces and that is something that Blackburn have had a problem with in the past.

Makhtar Gueye's JPL stats, as per transfermarkt Season Apps Goals 2023/24 32 11 2022/23 4 0 2021/22 31 12 2020/21 33 11

"It's not a signing that I would be against by any extent. I think, as well, if Szmodics was to go for the sort of prices that are being talked about, I could potentially see Venky's reinvesting that sort of fee.

"We've seen them do it before. Last summer, when Thomas Kaminski went, there was a fee reinvested in another goalkeeper. A fee of £2.5 million for Gueye would be a similar sort of scenario in terms of being a percentage of what we might make for Szmodics."