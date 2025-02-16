This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Raphael Wicky’s name has entered a managerial race for the third time this season, this time in regard to the vacant post at Blackburn Rovers.

The Swiss coach has been unemployed since departing BSC Young Boys in April 2024, and has since been linked to the vacancies at Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion - which were filled in the end by Regis Le Bris and Tony Mowbray respectively.

Wicky’s appointment at The Hawthorns was believed to be in the final stages, before quickly derailing when his backroom team failed to gain work permits.

Now, Alan Nixon has reported that the former Swiss international is one of the contenders to take charge at Ewood Park following the departure of John Eustace.

This vacancy comes at a crucial juncture for Blackburn. After narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season, Rovers have since bounced back, currently sitting fifth in the Championship after back-to-back wins under caretaker boss David Lowe.

Eustace’s departure is a significant blow, given his role in stabilising the club and setting the foundations for a potential promotion push, and losing such a promising manager has inevitably heightened the pressure on the Venky's and their staff at Rovers to make the right appointment.

Concerns raised over Blackburn Rovers interest in Swiss coach Raphael Wicky

FLW spoke to Rovers fan pundit Simon Middlehurst on rumours that Wicky may be inbound at Ewood Park, but he would prefer more Championship exeprience to arrive rather than someone from abroad with little knowledge or know-how of the second tier of English football.

“Raphael Wicky is a bit of a strange one,” Middlehurst told FLW.

“I think if you ask Rovers fans now, the general consensus and the general opinion is that we need someone who has that Championship experience.

“We’ve got 13 games left in the season, we’re fifth in the league. It could be a really, really good season for Blackburn so ideally, I think we’d want someone who’s got that experience in the Championship - it would be ideal.

“Raphael Wicky has got credentials, so it could be a good appointment.

“But at this stage of the season I don’t think it would be the right appointment.”

Blackburn Rovers managerial decision could be pivotal for Championship play-off chances

The prospect of Raphael Wicky taking charge at Blackburn Rovers has certainly sparked debate among fans.

With 14 games left and a promising season on the line, the decision facing the Venky's could be pivotal. With Blackburn on the brink of either a promotion push or another season of mid-table obscurity, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Championship Table 2024-25 (As Of February 16, 2025) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 1 Leeds United 32 +47 69 2 Sheffield United 32 +23 67 3 Burnley 32 +30 64 4 Sunderland 32 +21 62 5 BLACKBURN ROVERS 32 +6 48 6 West Bromwich Albion 32 +11 47

The decision isn’t just about maintaining momentum; it’s about seizing an opportunity that seemed distant just a year ago when relegation was a looming threat.

While Wicky's success with Young Boys, having won a league and cup double in Switzerland in 2022-23, showcases his managerial prowess, the lack of Championship experience remains a significant concern for Rovers supporters.

In a league as unpredictable and competitive as the Championship, familiarity with its demands could make the difference between success and failure.

For Blackburn, this appointment isn’t just about filling a vacancy; it’s about capitalising on a crucial moment in their season.

The choice between bringing in a fresh perspective or opting for a seasoned Championship campaigner could define their promotion ambitions, but Wicky at this moment in time could be somewhat of a disruption to the work of Eustace that has been carried on by caretaker boss David Lowe.