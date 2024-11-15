The owners of Blackburn Rovers, the Venky's, have had their court case against the Indian Ministry of Defence pushed back until 18th January.

The Indian brothers' ownership of the Lancashire side has left the club in what has felt like a pretty turbulent state for the majority of their tenure in charge.

They have not always been well liked, with many protests being staged against them by supporters over the years, but yet they continue to fund the club and, according to previous reports, have no intention of selling up.

Owning an English football team that's outside of the Premier League can be a quick way to turn a large fortune into a small one; that theory certainly applies to the Venky's. They are said to lose £20 million per year because of their majority stake in Blackburn, with total losses across their near 15-year reign hitting the £200 million mark, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Key figures from Blackburn Rovers' 2023 accounts Revenue £21m (26% increase) Wages £26m (6% increase) Operating losses £21m (3% decrease) Player purchases £4.8m Player sales £0.35m Borrowings £141m Data taken from Kieran Maguire

These major losses, at least in recent times, can, in part, be attributed to the personal guarantee they have agreed to. In order to continue to fund the club from India, they must match every pound they send from the subcontinent across to Rovers, which doubles their overall expenditure on the club.

This is a major factor in their ongoing court case against the Indian government, which has been delayed again.

A new date in the new year (18th January) has been set for the Blackburn owners' case against the Indian Ministry of Defence. They have been in a legal battle with the country's government for a year-and-a-half now, with this latest rescheduling of the date being the fourth time that it has been pushed back.

The official documents released on the case read: "It is already 4:30pm. Due to paucity of time, it is not possible to take up this matter today."

The case centres around the Venky's trying to get their personal guarantee on their Rovers expenditure lifted.

This ongoing legal battle isn't expected to affect the club's spending in January. Blackburn want to bring in a winger and a striker, and there are some funds available to be able to do so, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

However, the latest accounts from the club's parent company, Venky's London Limited, that were released on Wednesday said that there could be issues with future funding from the owners if the courts don't allow the release of funds down the road.

As per the documents, there will be a "significant impact on BRFC’s ability to continue to trade and therefore on this group remaining a going concern" if this were to happen.

A fluctuation of funds could be coming Blackburn's way

Whatever happens with this prolonged case involving the club's owners, it's almost certainly going to have an impact on the spending power of Blackburn.

If the Venky's have been paying basically double what they have had to in order to keep the club going, you'd imagine that, if that personal guarantee gets removed on their Rovers spending, then Blackburn will probably end up with a slightly bigger budget down the line.

However, things could also flip the other way. If it's upheld, and they then become unable to continue to send funds across to Lancashire, that could, as the parent company's accounts stated, cause real problems for those at Ewood Park.