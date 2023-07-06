After missing out on the Championship play-offs last season, Blackburn Rovers have wasted no time in getting active in the transfer market this summer.

Boosted by Jon Dahl Tomasson remaining at the club despite speculation linking him with a potential move away, the club have already made three additions.

Forward Niall Ennis joined the club on a free transfer following his exit from Plymouth Argyle and an impressive season in League One.

The 24-year-old scored 12 league goals and registered six league assists on the way to helping Argyle win the third tier title, and also added a further three direct goal contributions to his tally in the EFL trophy.

Meanwhile, further deals for Danish midfielder Sondre Tronstad and Icelandic international Arnor Sigurdsson have also been agreed.

It seems, though, that despite recent reports, the club are not about to make their fourth signing of the summer.

Blackburn Rovers interest in Carlo Holse?

Indeed, reports recently linked the club with a move for Rosenborg Winger Carlo Holse.

As per journalist Farzam Abolhosseini, the 24-year-old has rejected a new contract extension with his current club, and now, Blackburn and Danish boss Jon Dahl Tomasson are keen.

It was also reported that Bodø/Glimt wanted to sign the winger.

Any interest in Holse would be understandable given his recent record for Rosenborg.

In 2022, for example, he scored five goals and registered 16 assists in all competitions, and in 2023, so far, has two goals and one assist in nine Eliteserien matches.

It appears Blackburn's reported interest may not be what it initially seemed, though.

That is the case according to LancsLive, who report that Blackburn Rovers are not currently pursuing a deal for the 24-year-old.

LancsLive claim the above reports are wide of the mark, and that the club are currently taking stock of their options after their initial flurry of transfers.

The report speculates that Blackburn are likely to be linked with further Scandinavian options as the window progresses.

That would make sense given their current boss is Danish, and given their current transfer business so far this summer.

Other Blackburn Rovers transfer news

In other transfer news surrounding the club at present, Rovers have reportedly been frustrated in their attempt to sign South Korean strike Cho Gue-sung.

That is according to Mike McGrath, who reported yesterday that Blackburn were one of three Championship clubs who were interested but are set to lose out on the striker.

Cho Gue-sung now intends to sign with Danish side FC Midtyjlland, and snub the likes of Blackburn, as well as Leicester and Watford, in a £2.6 million deal.