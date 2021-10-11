Blackburn Rovers’ Tyrhys Dolan delivers three-word reaction to Ben Brereton Diaz’s Chile exploits

Blackburn Rovers’ Tyrhys Dolan has taken to Instagram to hail Ben Brereton Diaz in response to the forward’s social media message after registering another goal for Chile against Paraguay.

Brereton Diaz is a player that is in a real rich vein of form at the start of the season and he has already managed to reach double figures for goals for Rovers in the Championship. That comes with him having fired home ten goals in his opening 11 league matches.

The 22-year-old has been a player transformed since he was handed the chance by Chile to come into their squad and make an impact in the Copa America during the summer.

The forward managed to score one goal and provide one assist at the Copa America finals in the summer, and he has remained a key player for them in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. He registered the opening goal for them in their 2-0 win against Paraguay on Sunday evening.

Following his latest goal scoring exploits for Chile, Brereton Diaz took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his sides’ victory and the fact he was able to make a major impact on the game.

Dolan was swift to respond to the 22-year-old’s message and hailed the form that Brereton Diaz has shown in front of goal at the start of the campaign for both club and country.

The verdict

Dolan’s message here could not be more spot-on, it seems that Brereton Diaz indeed can not stop scoring at the moment whether that be for Blackburn or for Chile.

The 22-year-old is a player transformed after taking to the international stage in thoroughly impressive style and Blackburn are really starting to reap the rewards of that this term.

The forward is going to be crucial to Blackburn’s chances of challenging for a top-six finish in the Championship this season.

If he can maintain the form that he has shown so far this term then there is no reason why they can not challenge.

The only major issue for Blackburn is that other sides will be taking notice of Brereton Diaz’s stunning form on both the international stage and in the Championship.

Sevilla have become the latest side to show an interest and Rovers will have to work hard to keep him in January.

Having said that, the 22-year-old is in such a good period at the moment that he probably should not risk moving away from Ewood Park and losing that momentum.