It is probably fair to say that Blackburn Rovers have become much more proactive in their contract negotiations over the past couple of seasons.

Previously, the club have been hit hard by their inability to secure new deals for certain players, which has led to key individuals such as Ben Brereton-Diaz, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell leaving Ewood Park for free over the past couple of years, at a time when they were all worth a lot more to the club.

In response to that, Rovers have acted decisively in agreeing new long-term deals with many influential members of their first-team squad, such as Joe Rankin-Costello, Lewis Travis, Hayden Carter and Adam Wharton in recent times.

However, there are still some individuals, who as things stand, could be set to leave the club for free, when their contracts at Ewood Park expire at the end of the season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the two Blackburn Rovers players who are currently set to be out of contract with the club next summer, right here.

1 Sam Gallagher

After spending the 2016/17 season on loan with Rovers, Gallagher returned to the club on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019.

In total, the striker has scored 46 goals in 214 appearances in all competitions across his two spells with Blackburn, although his contract at Ewood Park is set to come to an end next summer.

However, Blackburn do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, should they wish to do so.

Gallagher though, has struggled with injury this season, managing six appearances in total, the last of which was back in the middle of September.

You do therefore wonder whether the club may be reluctant to extend the deal of a high earner who may not play regularly - with Jon Dahl Tomasson having frequently noted his susceptibility to injury - potentially raising questions about his long-term future with Blackburn.

2 Tyrhys Dolan

Dolan of course, signed for Blackburn as an 18-year-old in the summer of 2020, following his release from Preston North End.

The attacker has since become a consistent presence in this Rovers side, already making 141 appearances in all competitions, during which time he has scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists.

As things stand, Dolan is now into the final year of his current contract at Ewood Park, although Rovers do again have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, protecting some of his value.

Speaking in September though, Director of Football Gregg Broughton revealed that he was hopeful the situation around a new contract for Dolan would become clearer after he switched agents in October.

Despite that, there has so far been no update on what that means for his long-term future with Blackburn, although the recent run of impressive form the 21-year-old has produced to again become key for this side, means Rovers will surely be hopeful of securing a new deal sooner rather than later.