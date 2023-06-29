Blackburn Rovers are yet to receive a formal bid for talented midfielder Adam Wharton despite the amount of interest he has attracted in recent months, according to Lancs Live.

The 19-year-old is a player many had heard about even before he made his first-team breakthrough at Ewood Park, with Jon Dahl Tomasson giving him the opportunity to shine last season.

He may not have always been one of the first names on the teamsheet during the 2022/23 campaign, but he was a regular starter during the latter stages of the term and was particularly impressive against league leaders Burnley.

Not only was he effective that night, but he was also extremely composed on the ball and ran parts of that game, something he has to be commended for considering how good Vincent Kompany's side were during 2022/23.

Who is interested in Adam Wharton?

Alan Nixon believes both Everton and Newcastle United are interested in luring Wharton away from Lancashire, although it's unclear how much game time he would get at either club considering the existing options they have.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace were also linked with a move for him, with the latter's interest no real surprise considering they have used the EFL market to their advantage in recent years. Michael Olise was a particularly good buy from the Championship.

But Lancs Live believes a bid is yet to come in for him, potentially allowing a club to climb into pole position to secure his services if they make a formal move for the teenager soon.

What should Adam Wharton's transfer stance be?

The midfielder is reportedly happy to stay at Ewood Park for now and that's the stance he should certainly be taking at this stage.

Although a move to the Premier League would probably be tempting for the youngster, he's likely to secure a decent amount of game time next season if he can replicate his form from the latter stages of last term.

Blackburn have a history of giving young players an opportunity to shine and Jon Dahl Tomasson has embraced youth just as much as Tony Mowbray did during his time in Lancashire.

This is why Wharton can be optimistic about winning plenty of pitch minutes if he can retain his form.

He will give himself the best chance of retaining his form and taking his game to a new level by staying in an environment he knows he can thrive in, so staying put is a no-brainer at the moment.