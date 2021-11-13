Blackburn Rovers transfer talking points: Ben Brereton January exit? Rothwell to Rangers? Nyambe to depart?

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Championship clubs and managers will soon start looking towards the start of 2022 and where they need to add to their squads for the rest of the season.

For Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers though he will be majorly concerned that there could be an exodus instead.

Rovers aren’t doing too badly despite some ropey results with the Lancashire side sitting seventh in the Championship, but their squad could look quite different in January with several contracts expiring.

Let’s look at the state of play for Rovers as we get closer to the start of the mid-season transfer period.

Inevitable interest in Brereton

After Adam Armstrong was cashed in on in the summer by Rovers, Mowbray needed someone to step up to the plate in terms of scoring goals and Ben Brereton has done just that.

Into his fourth season as a Blackburn player, Brereton has used his surprise summer excursion with Chile at the Copa America to his advantage and has banged in 13 Championship goals in 17 appearances.

Worringly, Brereton’s contract expires this coming summer but the club hold an option to extend it by a further year, which will almost certainly be taken up by January should an increased deal not be agreed.

Mowbray has already discussed Premier League and La Liga clubs potentially bidding for the 22-year-old in January so nothing is off the table but it would seemingly have to be the right price.

Rangers wanting Rothwell

Initial links between midfielder Joe Rothwell and Rangers emerged at the start of October, with the Scottish champions reportedly very keen on exploring options to bring the 26-year-old to Ibrox in January, per The Sun.

Like many key Rovers players, Rothwell is out of contract in June and therefore Rangers could offer him a pre-contract deal when 2022 arrives to move north of the border on a free transfer in July 2022.

However with the change in manager with Steven Gerrard heading to Aston Villa the club’s stance could have potentially changed.

Football League World exclusively revealed that it was the belief of Rovers that Rothwell would be heading to Rangers next season – you’d have to think that’s now up in the air but no new contract seems to be in agreement at Ewood Park for the ex-Man United man.

Lenihan and Nyambe’s situations

It’s not just Rothwell who has an expiring contract this summer but defensive duo Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe’s futures are also uncertain.

Both men are graduates of the Blackburn academy and have been regulars for many years but it’s quite telling that neither have committed to fresh contracts yet.

No transfer links have emerged for either player but as their situations become more in the public eye we could see other Championship clubs show an interest in January.

As mentioned previously it could be a rough month for the club with so many players out of contract and perhaps many mid-table finishes in a row are the reason for these key players not committing to the club any further.