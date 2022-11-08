Blackburn Rovers’ transfer stance revealed on Sunderland star Ross Stewart after previous links

Blackburn Rovers will only be interested in a move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart if Ben Brereton Diaz leaves the club during the January transfer window, according to an update from Alan Nixon (7/11; 9:31pm).

Chile international Brereton-Diaz has been heavily linked with a move away from Ewood Park in recent months, with Everton and Fulham believed to have had bids rejected during the latter stages of the previous window.

However, interest in his services hasn’t just been limited to teams in England, with Sevilla another club thought to be keeping tabs on him and that leaves Rovers in a particularly vulnerable position.

Because he has less than a year left on his current terms, the Spanish outfit will be able to negotiate a pre-contract deal for him in January and that will allow them to lure him away from Lancashire next summer for nothing.

This could potentially persuade Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side to cash in during the winter to avoid losing him for free – but Rovers are reportedly keen to keep hold of him beyond January – even if it means he leaves on the expiration of his contract.

In other Blackburn transfer news, Football League World believes Sunderland are interested in taking Bradley Dack to the Stadium of Light and that has raised speculation about the possibility of a potential swap deal with Tomasson’s side being interested in the Black Cats’ talisman Stewart.

But Nixon believes a move for Stewart may only materialise if Brereton-Diaz departs, though that looks unlikely at this stage with the latter confirming his intention to stay at Ewood Park until next summer.

The Verdict:

Considering Stewart is thriving at the Stadium of Light, it wouldn’t make sense for him to move to a side in the same division as him even with Rovers having a chance of winning promotion this term.

The talisman will surely be confident in his own side’s ability to be challenging following a reasonably promising start to the campaign, with his return potentially giving the Wearside outfit real hope of pushing up the table.

There are no guarantees that he will be a regular starter either, especially with the likes of Sam Gallagher and George Hirst competing for a starting spot in Lancashire.

And this is partly why it would make little sense for the striker to move on, although it would make perfect sense for Blackburn who could see his goals fire them back to the Premier League.

At this stage as well, the Black Cats would probably prefer to hold on to Stewart as opposed to bringing in Dack, even if Blackburn include money in this swap deal. Tony Mowbray’s men don’t have a huge number of forward options at this stage, so it would be a real blow to lose him.