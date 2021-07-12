Blackburn Rovers transfer stance revealed amid EFL interest in 19-y/o starlet

Dan Pike looks set to be handed an opportunity to fight for a place in Blackburn Rovers’ first team this season, according to reports from Lancashire Live.

The 19-year-old looks set for an incredibly bright future at Ewood Park after coming through the youth setup and thriving for both the under-18 and under-23 sides.

While the versatile full-back is yet to make a senior appearance for Tony Mowbray’s side there’s a feeling that this is the campaign in which he needs to push for his professional breakthrough.

It’s reported that several clubs in League Two and the National League are interested in making a loan move for Pike, however the same publication has claimed that instead he’ll be given the chance to impress Mowbray during pre-season.

The summer will be pivotal for Pike who believes that the time is right to step up and make his professional debut.

As quoted by Lancashire Live, Pike said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to show the gaffer exactly what I can do.

“I’ll make sure I give my best this week and see where it takes me.

“Last season was a great campaign for me and I was quite proud of myself to have been named on the bench for the first team a couple of times.

“This is a new season though and it’s time to make my next step. I want to make my debut and then hopefully go on a run of games.”

The verdict

This sounds like a great opportunity for Dan Pike.

The young defender looks like a really exciting prospect but the most important thing right now is for him to kick on and make his name at first team level.

With Blackburn Rovers he probably won’t get a better opportunity to prove himself than he does right now.

Tony Mowbray’s side are in a bit of a period of transition and so the hope for him will surely be to put himself in the mix to play a semi-regular role in the first team.