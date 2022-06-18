Blackburn Rovers’ transfer stance over Ben Brereton-Diaz emerges

Blackburn Rovers would be willing to listen to offers for striker Ben Brereton-Diaz this summer, a report from The Independent has claimed.

Brereton-Diaz enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 campaign that saw him score 22 goals in 37 games to help Rovers to an eighth place finish in the final Championship standings.

With the 23-year-old also continuing his emergence on the international stage, there has inevitably been a number of clubs linked with a potential move for the striker.

Now it seems as though those clubs, may have a chance of getting a deal done for the striker, providing they can meet Blackburn’s asking price.

According to this latest update, Rovers are open to offer for the striker this summer, as they weigh up a potential sale for Brereton-Diaz.

Blackburn triggered their 12-month option in the striker’s contract earlier this summer, securing his future at Ewood Park until next summer, meaning this could be the club’s last chance to receive a fee.

As a result, it is suggested that Rovers could be open to cashing in on the striker in the coming months, rather than risk losing him for nothing this time next year.

It is thought that the Lancashire club could be willing to accept an offer in the region of £20million for the signing of Brereton-Diaz.

The Verdict

This does feel as though it could be a sensible approach for Blackburn to take over Brereton-Diaz’ future.

Given the quality he possesses, and the importance he has to the side, it would feel like a big blow to lose a player of his calibre for nothing this time next year.

Letting him go now could therefore make sense, especially given that £20million asking price, which should be affordable for plenty of top-flight clubs, could be a useful source of funds for potential incomings at Ewood Park.

It will therefore be intriguing to see just how this works out now, given this revelation over Blackburn’s stance could tempt clubs to start making there moves in pursuit of Brereton-Diaz.