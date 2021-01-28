Blackburn Rovers transfer stance on Everton player revealed

Blackburn Rovers are not interested in signing Everton winger Anthony Gordon, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Gordon has made seven appearances under Carlo Ancelotti this season, with three of those coming in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old could now be set to leave Goodison Park on loan this month, with Championship sides recently being linked.

Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers have been linked with Gordon – as per Football Insider – but it is now claimed that the latter are not in the race to land the winger.

The Lancashire Telegraph understands that Rovers aren’t currently pursuing Gordon, and will look to explore other attacking options.

It’s clear to see why the link may have surfaced, given that Tony Mowbray has recently allowed Harry Chapman to join Shrewsbury Town on loan.

The Verdict

Gordon is a real talent and he will look to move somewhere which guarantees him of regular game time this month.

He’s had a taste of first-team football at Everton this season, but he now needs to get out on loan and get more games under his belt.

If he isn’t going to play regularly at Blackburn amid competition from Harvey Elliot, Adam Armstrong and Tyrhys Dolan, then there is no point in a move.

Blackburn are well stocked in terms of their attacking options, so it is interesting to see that they will still explore other options.