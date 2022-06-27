Blackburn Rovers’ transfer stance on 18-cap international becomes clearer

Blackburn Rovers do hold a genuine interest in defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

However, it is understood that the Championship outfit will find it difficult to complete a deal for the 23-year-old this summer due to interest from other potential suitors.

A report from Swedish news outlet FotbollDirekt last week suggested that Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was eyeing up a potential reunion with Ahmedhodzic at Ewood Park.

Tomasson previously worked alongside Ahmedhodzic during his time in charge of Malmo.

Sheffield United have since entered the race for the defender’s signature,

According to The Sun, the Blades are considering the possibility of submitting a £3m bid for Ahmedhodzic.

Ahmedhodzic’s loan deal at Bordeaux is set to officially expire at the end of June and thus he is currently on course to return to Malmo.

Capped on 18 occasions at international level by Bosnia & Herzegovina, the defender is a product of Nottingham Forest’s youth academy.

After making one senior appearance for the Reds, Ahmedhodzic sealed a permanent move to Malmo.

Blackburn will be hoping to push on under the guidance of Tomasson in the Championship next season.

Rovers haven’t managed to strengthen their squad since securing the services of Ethan Walker last month.

The Verdict

If the Blades are considering submitting a £3m bid for Ahmedhodzic, it may be beneficial for Blackburn to switch their attention to other options as they will not want to be dragged into a bidding war for the former Forest man this summer.

Whereas Tomasson will fancy his chances of convincing Ahmedhodzic to make the move to Ewood Park, Blackburn could hit a stumbling block when it comes to financing a deal.

No longer able to call upon the services of Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke, Rovers ought to be prioritising signing a new central-defender this summer.

Right-back is also a position that needs to be addressed as Ryan Nyambe is set to move on to pastures new when his contract reaches a crescendo this week.

Providing that Tomasson is able to get his recruitment spot-on in the coming weeks, Blackburn could potentially make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.