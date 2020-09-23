Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Ryan Manning update, loan deals held up, club waits on financial boost

Blackburn Rovers picked up their first Championship points of the season in style on the weekend, hammering newly-promoted Wycombe 5-0 at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s men will no doubt be hoping to improve on last season’s 11th place finish this term but have yet been relatively quiet in the transfer market, signing goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Belgian side Gent and snapping up free agent defender Daniel Ayala.

With three weeks or so to go before the transfer window slams shut, Rovers may yet get some mroe business done.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the latest transfer news concerning the North West club…

Rovers face obstacle in loan deal for Tyler Magloire and Hayden Carter

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the club are keen for the young duo to go out loan before the transfer window shuts next month.

However, injuries to the pair are proving an obstacle to a potential deal at the moment.

It is understood that Carter is suffering from a back problem while Magloire has a hamstring issue.

Club keen on signing left-back but Ryan Manning move off

The QPR defender has been linked with a move to Ewood Park this summer but Mowbray revealed recently that he was out of Rovers’ price range.

Even so, left-back is understood to be an area they’re keen on with the Lancashire Telegraph indicating that though Greg Cunningham isn’t someone they’re enquired about he could be on their radar moving forward.

Derrick Williams’ future unclear

Following Ayala’s arrival, it seems Williams is likely to drop further down the pecking order but whether he’ll still be a Blackburn player come the 16th of October appears unclear.

It’s believed that the defender is keen on a move to the MLS, with DC United linked in the past.

Blackburn waiting on potential windfalls

Transfer dealings away from Ewood Park could yet be set to hand Blackburn a financial boost.

The North West club are understood to have a 20% sell-on clause for Bournemouth’s Josh King, who Aston Villa reportedly remain keen on.

While Arsenal are thought to still be keen on Brentford’s David Raya, with Rovers set to receive a 10% of any profit the Bees make on the Spaniard.