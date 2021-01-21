Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Premier League midfielder linked, Mowbray sends message to Premier League clubs, Adam Armstrong update

Having fallen behind the chasing pack somewhat in the race for the play-offs, it could be a big final few days of the transfer window for Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s side are no doubt going to want to get any final bits of business right, to make sure they have the best possible chance of forcing their way into top six contention during the second half of the season.

As a result, it is perhaps no surprise to see there has been plenty of talk around potential dealings at Ewood Park recently.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest transfer stories surrounding Blackburn to emerge over the course of the past few days.

Fulham man targeted

One man who has emerged as a potential target for Blackburn in the final few days of the transfer window, is Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen.

The Norway international was left out of the Cottagers’ squad for the Premier League this season despite twice helping them to promotion from the Championship, and as exclusively revealed by Football League World, Rovers have now made an enquiry to Fulham about a loan deal for the 30-year-old.

However, a deal may not be easy to complete for the Lancashire club, with Championship rivals QPR also said to be keen on a loan move for Johansen.

Can you identify which seven of these 18 statements about Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray are fake?

1 of 18 Mowbray was born in 1963? True Fake

Mowbray sends firm message to possible loan signings

If Johansen, or indeed any other player, is to join Rovers on loan in what remains of the window, then it seems as though they should not expect to be guaranteed game time at Ewood Park.

It is often the case that Premier League clubs expect their players to feature regularly when dropping down to the Championship on loan, and Rovers have also been linked with a number of top-flight defenders this month as they look to cope with something of an injury crisis at centre back.

But even if they bring another in on top of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Mowbray has made it clear there will be no guarantee of game time, insisting that any potential incomings will have to earn a place in the side with the standard of their performances.

Adam Armstrong contract talks held

With 17 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season, Adam Armstrong has already matched his tally for the entirety of the previous campaign.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there has been plenty of speculation about the 23-year-old’s future, with West Ham linked in recent weeks, although the Premier League side have apparently yet to make a bid for the Blackburn striker.

Now it seems as though Blackburn will look to secure the position of one of – if not their biggest – asset, with Mowbray confirming that the club are holding talks with Armstrong about the prospect of the forward signing a new contract with Rovers, with 18 months remaining on his current deal at Ewood Park, securing his future with the club until the end of next season.