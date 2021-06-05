Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: New contract agreed as left-back target emerges and Harvey Elliott claim made

The summer transfer window is still in its very early days, but already it seems as though Blackburn Rovers are starting to make some moves in the market.

With a number of players having seen their contracts come to an end this summer, and several more returning to their parent clubs following loans spells at Ewood Park, Rovers have plenty of players they need to replace this summer.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, a number of links are starting to emerge, as Tony Mowbray’s side start to line-up their summer business.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at here at some of the biggest Blackburn transfer stories of the past few days.

New Joe Rankin-Costello contract

One deal that has already been announced in the past few days, is a new contract for Joe Rankin-Costello.

The Rovers academy graduate had been out of contract at Ewood Park this summer, with the club triggering a 12-month extension on his deal to secure his future at the club going into next season.

Now however, that is not something that Blackburn need to worry about anymore, after it was confirmed on Friday that the versatile 21-year-old, who has made 29 first-team appearances for the Lancashire club, has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal that secures his future with the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Chima Okoroji targeted

With Amari’i Bell and Barry Douglas having both left the club this summer, Blackburn will need to add another left-back to their ranks this summer to provide cover for the incoming Harry Pickering.

One option who has seemingly now emerged for Rovers to do that with, is Freiburg defender Chima Okoroji, who has spent the season just gone on loan in the German second-tier with Paderborn.

The 24-year-old left-back would not need a work permit to move to the Championship due to the fact he has an English mother, and Transfermarkt have reported that Rovers, along with Stoke and Fortuna Dusseldorf are interested in a move for the defender.

Harvey Elliott talks held

One familiar face it seems Blackburn are keen to bring back to Ewood Park for next season, is Harvey Elliott.

It is no secret that the young winger enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Rovers from Liverpool last season – scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 41 appearances – and reports have Anfield Central have now claimed that the two clubs are in contact over Elliott’s future.

Newly promoted Brentford are also said to be in talks, but it is thought that there are concerns at Liverpool about how much game time Elliott would get in the Premier League, meaning there may yet be a glimmer of hope for Rovers that the teenager could be playing for them again in 2021/22.