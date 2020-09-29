Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Liverpool man on radar, player agrees deal

After scoring nine goals in their last two Championship matches, confidence is bound to be sky-high in the Blackburn Rovers camp at the moment.

Rovers secured their first win of the Championship campaign with a 5-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers a week ago, then won 4-0 at Pride Park against Derby at the weekend.

Tony Mowbray will be hoping that his side can kick on now and keep producing these kind of results for a lengthy period of time, and new faces could help them improve even further.

Here, we round up the latest Blackburn transfer news and gossip with the closure of the transfer window fast approaching…

Liam Millar

Blackburn are among a host of sides interested in signing Liverpool youngster Liam Millar on loan, as per Football Insider.

Stoke, QPR, Millwall, Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham United are also interested in signing the Canada international, along with Dundee United, Rayo Vallecano and PEC Zwolle.

The 21-year-old has made eight appearances for Canada but is yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool, and is able of playing through the middle or out wide on the left.

Felix Goddard

Blackburn have announced the signing of Felix Goddard on a free transfer.

The goalkeeper has been without a club after leaving Manchester City in the summer, and he has now penned a two-year scholarship with Rovers.

He’ll now link up with the club’s Under-18 side, and look to progress through the ranks and become an important first-team player in the future.