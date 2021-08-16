Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Liverpool deal close, Man City trio eyed, Man United man targeted

Blackburn Rovers are currently working hard to strengthen their existing squad after starting the season relatively well under Tony Mowbray so far.

The Lancashire side got their campaign off to the perfect start on the opening day as they saw off Swansea City at Ewood Park, before then falling to a shock home defeat at home to League One Morecambe in the Carabao Cup.

Rovers then earnt a respectable 1-1 draw at Millwall on the Saturday just gone and are currently showing that they aren’t too badly affected by the loss of their talismanic striker, Adam Armstrong, to Southampton.

The club however are yet to have made any new signings of their own this summer and will be hoping to change that fact over the next few weeks.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer news that has been swirling around Ewood Park in recent days.

Liverpool deal close

Rovers are said to be closing in on a season long loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

The youngster is said to be a lifelong Blackburn fan and is now seemingly set to make the same sort of move that was made by Harvey Elliott last season.

Clarkson is now set to embark on his first ever senior loan deal after progressing through the Premier League club’s academy system.

The player is clearly highly rated by Jurgen Klopp and already has three first team appearances to his name at Anfield.

Man City trio eyed

Blackburn are also said to be eyeing moves for a trio of Manchester City youngsters over the next few weeks, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Morgan Rogers, Ben Knight and James McAtee have all come into the club’s thinking in more recent times, with Mowbray being keen to strengthen his attacking options.

All three players are set to depart the Etihad Stadium on loan this summer in order to continue their development.

Rogers is extremely well sought after at present, with various other Sky Bet Championship sides having been linked in recent days.

Man United man targeted

Another player who is also said to be on the club’s radar is Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt, with the club said to be eyeing a loan move for the youngster, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Welsh international has previously spent time out on loan in Croatia and in England with Charlton Athletic and is now looking to head to a side where he will play regularly for the whole season.

Levitt is said to be another name that has found it’s way onto a long list of loan targets that Mowbray is trawling through before making a final decision.

The player has one senior appearance to his name at United and would undoubtedly be keen to head out to Ewood Park and prove himself this season.